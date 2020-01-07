Tenet launches South East hub

"These two acquisitions offered a great opportunity to expand our network of advice into the South East."

Tenet has established a new hub in the South East following the recent acquisitions of Chartwell Independent and Maguire Financial Limited, both based near Bromley in London.

The respective principals, Sally Moloney and David Maguire, both used Tenet’s practice buyout scheme to enable them to retire. The two businesses are long standing members of Tenet’s investment network.

This creates a total of seven regional hubs, in a structure that also encompasses Preston, Northampton, Leeds, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Nottinghamshire.

Tenet’s group operations director, Helen Ball, commented: “These two acquisitions offered a great opportunity to expand our network of advice into the South East. We’ll continue to establish further regional hubs in the year ahead.”