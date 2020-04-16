The Future Adviser Event goes digital to provide support during Covid-19

"We believe advisers need the support and guidance our event offers more than ever as the market changes rapidly in response to the coronavirus outbreak."

The Future Adviser Event (FAE) has launched a brand new online event to offer help, support and guidance to advisers as the market changes rapidly in response to the current Covid-19 lockdown.

The Future Adviser Event – hosted by experienced industry events professional Laura Calcroft of White Duck Events – is launching its inaugural events in London and Manchester later this year.

However, to help advisers keep on top of the latest market changes, the Digital Future Adviser Event will launch its first event to advisers on Wednesday 6th of May.

The webinar-style event will showcase the best that FAE offers to advisers, as well as giving industry experts the chance to help guide the intermediary community through these unprecedented months.

The event will feature sessions corresponding with areas of the physical FAE show, including:

• Learning Pods: 30-minute educational slots featuring guest speakers from more2life and event sponsors Mortgage Advice Bureau.

• Demo Labs: 15-minute fintech demonstrations from technology experts SortRefer and Knowledge Bank.

• Seminar sessions led by Johnny Timpson, protection specialist at Scottish Widows.

• The Marketing Hub, where marketing experts from Paradigm and Square 1 Media help advisers shape how they communicate with their clients.

To register for the Digital Future Adviser Event, visit https://www.futureadviserevent.co.uk/digital.

Laura Calcroft commented: “The current lockdown due to Covid-19 means that the Future Adviser Event has been rescheduled for later this year - but we believe advisers need the support and guidance our event offers more than ever as the market changes rapidly in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Launching a wholly-online event means that we can connect with advisers who are working remotely across the country and showcase what the Future Adviser Event has to offer, ahead of our physical events later this year.

“Technology has always been at the forefront of the advice market and this event is no different - we look forward to seeing you online next month!”

Peter Brodnicki, CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, commented: “It makes absolute sense to offer a completely online event and Mortgage Advice Bureau are very pleased to be taking part. We are aiming to bring some thought-provoking insights to the table in terms of the interactive sessions we’ll be delivering.

“We’ll be covering two distinct areas of learning, firstly helping business leaders to adapt in the current landscape and the second focus is protection. In terms of supporting people with the day-to-day running of a business, we will discuss how to lead in a remote environment, getting productivity right by focusing on outcomes rather than hours spent on tasks and supporting employees with wellbeing and keeping teams unified.

“Our protection experts will then cover how advisers can launch and run income protection campaigns as well as focusing on the key sales techniques in terms of how you position protection over the phone with clients. Our educational sessions will be discussion-led and include practical things that everyone can take advantage of.”