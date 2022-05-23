The Loan Partnership acquired by Pivotal Growth

The broker, which is based in Hemel Hempstead, was set up in 2013. The acqusition by Pivotal Growth - which is a joint venture by LSL Property Services and Pollen Street Capital - is subject to FCA approvals.

Pivotal Growth was established in 2021 as a joint venture between LSL Property Services Plc and Pollen Street Capital, with the aim of building a leading national mortgage advisor with a focus on leading the way on technology, regulatory compliance and customer service. It recently acquired specialist new build mortgage and insurance brokerage Grange Mortgage and Protection Services, and its first acquisition in December 2021 was a large mortgage brokerage based in Scotland, Lifetime Finance Group.

Simon Embley, chief executive of Pivotal Growth, said:

“I am delighted to welcome The Loan Partnership into the Pivotal Growth group. This acquisition will complement our existing businesses and help us build out our specialist broking capability, giving us a presence in the fast-growing second charge mortgage and bridging finance markets.

“We believe these segments will play an important role in supporting customers looking for access to alternative mortgage financing solutions.