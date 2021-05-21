FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The Melton appoint first female Chair of the Board in 146 years

Warren Lewis
|
21st May 2021
Fiona Pollard - Melton

The Melton Building Society has announced that it has happily broken a 146-year-old long-standing record with the appointment of its first female Chair of the Board, Fiona Pollard.

The new appointment comes alongside the news that the society has also signed the government’s Women in Finance Charter

Fiona, who has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2014, was elected as Chair at the Society’s AGM in April this year and succeeds Alan Craft who has been Chairman for over seven years. She is joined by two new Non-Executive Directors, Judith Mortimer Sykes and Sue Douthwaite. This makes a total of three female out of seven board members.

Fiona had a ten-year career in investment banking with various institutions including NatWest Markets & Goldman Sachs and is also a Non-Executive Director on other boards including Visit England, the Roman Baths Foundation and Monument Corporation.

Fiona said: “Alan has supported the Society through some challenging market conditions and I would like to thank him for his leadership and guidance. I am honoured to be the first female Chair of the Melton and I will continue to ensure that the Society is successful and meets the needs of our members.”

“To be truly effective, a board requires a mix of skills, cultures, and views to make decisions with lasting impact. I am very excited that with the changes to the Board we have increased our diversity which will bring fresh new ideas and experiences to take the Society forward."

She concluded: “The Society is also extremely proud to be a signatory of the UK Government’s Women in Finance Charter. Diversity is good for business and we are committed to diversity at all levels and already have a strong female representation. I look forward to working with the team to ensure we continue to achieve a gender balance through effective recruitment policies and practices."

