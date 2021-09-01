The Money Group appoints business development director

"As we are just about to enter a critical phase for TMG it is essential that we consolidate the management team with the best talent available"

The Money Group has appointed Jonathan Needham as a business development director.

Needham joins the firm after four years as a regional sales director for LSL and brings with him over 25 years of financial services experience.

In his new role, Needham will be responsible for recruitment, marketing initiatives and new business opportunities.

TMG is a network of independently owned directly authorised firms and has a target to create or partner with 50 businesses over the next five years.

Dave Corbett, recruitment and development director at TMG, said: “I seem to be saying every week that our latest new signing is a fantastic coup for TMG, and todays press release is certainly no exception. I was privileged to work with Jonathan for a number of years and witness first-hand his integrity and willingness to put his brokers at the forefront of everything he does. That alone makes this a brilliant fit for both parties but on top of that he also has a provable record of delivering results. As we are just about to enter a critical phase for TMG it is essential that we consolidate the management team with the best talent available and Jonathan certainly fits that criteria.”

Jonathan Needham commented: "The guys at TMG are very hard to say no to. I have known Dave for a number of years and so have watched his and TMG's progress over the past six months with great interest. I love the Group's drive and commitment but also their willingness to allow people to bring new ideas to the table. I see this as a great opportunity which will allow me to help shape the plans the Group have which already stretch across into 2022. That vision and willingness to adapt is very attractive to me and, while no one is underestimating the workload involved, knowing I can contribute at a senior level to what they want to achieve has made this career decision for me very easy indeed."