The Money Group launches Leeds Money

The Money Group has opened its 17th brand with the launch of Leeds Money.

TMG is a network of independently owned, directly authorised firms and has a target to create and partner with 50 businesses over the next five years.

Leeds Money will be owned and operated by Lewis Prager who plans to create a multi-adviser city-based firm similar to existing TMG businesses London Money and Manchester Money.

Dave Corbett, recruitment and development director at The Money Group, said: “We are very excited about the launch of this business and we have high expectations of Lewis and the brand as a whole. Compared to many in the industry Lewis is young but he has already proved himself to be very successful in commerce and he is exactly the kind of individual we need to drive our brand growth forward. Not only that, he is exactly what the industry needs – dynamic, positive and with an eagerness to learn to from those that have already acquired the knowledge and grey hair.”

Lewis Prager, owner of Leeds Money, added: “I looked carefully around at a number of options within the industry for my next move but the moment I met with Dave and the TMG management team there was no way I was passing up this opportunity. I knew I wanted my own business but I also know there is so much more to what we do and I didn’t want to feel isolated while developing myself and my team. The TMG proposition allows for total brand ownership but with the support and 'can do' culture I was looking for in order to give me the best chance of succeeding.“