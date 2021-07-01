The Money Group launches profit share scheme for advisers

"The launching of our profit share scheme is just one of many initiatives we have designed to help our brand directors create wealth and security for themselves in the years ahead."

The Money Group has announced the launch of its Equity Participation Programme. The scheme, which could see up to 20% of TMG be passed to qualifying partners in the next five years, is available to current brands as well as those looking to join the Group.

TMG is a network of independently owned, directly authorised firms and has a target to create and partner with 50 businesses over the next five years.

TMG also announced that it has passed the 100 broker headcount, and has now raised its target for 125 brokers by the end of the year.

Scott Thorpe, managing director and co-founder of The Money Group, said: “It should surprise no one that we will always find a different way to do things and the launching of our profit share scheme is just one of many initiatives we have designed to help our brand directors create wealth and security for themselves in the years ahead. We have always set out to be a collaborative project and unlike many businesses which are owned by only a few directors we wanted to find a way for our advisers to benefit from our growth plans.”

Martin Stewart, CEO and co-founder, added: “The AGM was a tremendous success and it allowed us to not only showcase the new businesses that we are creating but also show the opportunities that abound when you are part of a progressive business. No one is underestimating how much hard work lay ahead but when we set out to create something we did so with the end goal that the brokers could influence, develop and become co-owners of it. Todays announcement is just the first of many small steps in helping us to build and achieve that goal.“