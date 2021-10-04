FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

The Nottingham cuts limited company BTL rates

Warren Lewis
|
4th October 2021
nikki warren dean the nottingham bs

Following recent residential and buy-to-let rate cuts, The Nottingham Building Society has announced that it is reducing rates on its Limited Company BTL mortgage range.

According to the society, three 65% and 75% LTV products have been repriced as well as the addition of new criteria enhancements aimed at landlords looking to grow their portfolios.

Their five-year fixed 75% LTV mortgage with fees (£0 upfront, £999 total) is available at a rate of 3.10% (was 3.40%). A product fixed for the same period - and also at 75% LTV - but with no fees has been cut to 3.40% (from 3.70%).

The Nottingham’s five-year fixed 65% LTV Limited Company BTL offering is now priced at 3.25%, down from 3.40%.

The rate reductions are timely as it has also announced the below lending criteria changes, which apply to all buy-to-let (including Limited Company) products.

· Maximum loan size increased to £750k (from £500k). This can be on interest-only

· Maximum number of bedrooms in a property being purchased increased to five (was four)

· Minimum landlord experience required for portfolio landlords decreased to 24 months (from 36)

Nikki Warren-Dean, (pictured) The Nottingham’s Head of Intermediary Sales, said: “As we’ve said when making rate cuts on a number of occasions over the last couple of months, having a flexible and competitively priced product range is very important.

“However, lending criteria is also important too. We pride ourselves on being #BuiltAroundBrokers and are pleased to say that these extremely positive criteria changes come partly as a result of their feedback - further evidence of great working relationships between us as a lender and the broker community.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.