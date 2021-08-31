The Openwork Partnership relaunches women in financial services conference

"The aim is to inspire women and provide role models as we build on the company’s commitment to support women in financial services and close the female financial adviser gap."

The Openwork Partnership has relaunched its annual women in financial services conference.

Its third event under the theme of Inspiring Women in Financial Services will be held at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham on Friday September 17th.

Speakers at the event include entrepreneur, money coach and qualified financial planner Catherine Morgan, Paralympian, 7/7 survivor and author Martine Wright MBE, and comedian Cally Beaton.

Attendees from across The Openwork Partnership will hear from a range of panel Q&As and round tables as well as presentations on sales ideas and skills and have the chance to network with colleagues.

Charity The Openwork Foundation will be presenting at the conference highlighting The Openwork Partnership’s commitment to supporting vulnerable people in communities in the UK and overseas.

Claire Limon, network director at The Openwork Partnership, said: “It will be great to get back to face-to-face meetings and a real pleasure that we can start the Women in Financial Services conferences again after such success with the first two.

“As the conference title says the aim is to inspire women and provide role models as we build on the company’s commitment to support women in financial services and close the female financial adviser gap.”