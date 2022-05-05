FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

The Tipton appoints Andy Millard to head up intermediary distribution

The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has today announced the appointment of Andy Millard as head of intermediary distribution.

Related topics:  Finance News
Amy Loddington
5th May 2022
andy millard from tipton bs, wearing a suit, in front of plain background

Andy will lead the business development team responsible for driving mortgage sales through brokers across England and Wales. Andy has over 10 years’ experience of working in the financial services sector, including with Accord Mortgages, Kensington Mortgages, the West Brom and Leeds Building Societies.

Andy Millard (pictured) said:

“It’s a great time to be joining the Tipton and I am very much looking forward to making my contribution to its continued success. The Tipton has a great reputation for niche lending, particularly later life and first time buyers, which deliver great value to brokers and their clients'.

Jason Newsway, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Tipton said:

“Andy brings with him great experience which will help us to enhance our relationships with brokers across the UK. His appointment also reinforces our commitment to actively invest in growing the Society.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.