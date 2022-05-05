The Tipton appoints Andy Millard to head up intermediary distribution

Andy will lead the business development team responsible for driving mortgage sales through brokers across England and Wales. Andy has over 10 years’ experience of working in the financial services sector, including with Accord Mortgages, Kensington Mortgages, the West Brom and Leeds Building Societies.

Andy Millard (pictured) said:

“It’s a great time to be joining the Tipton and I am very much looking forward to making my contribution to its continued success. The Tipton has a great reputation for niche lending, particularly later life and first time buyers, which deliver great value to brokers and their clients'.

Jason Newsway, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Tipton said:

“Andy brings with him great experience which will help us to enhance our relationships with brokers across the UK. His appointment also reinforces our commitment to actively invest in growing the Society.”