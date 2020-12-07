FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

TMA launches two new compliance packages to support DA firms

Rozi Jones
|
7th December 2020
lock protect
"One of our top priorities is ensuring that firms are fully supported when it comes to remaining compliant – particularly as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact their business."

TMA Club has launches two new compliance packages – ‘Lite’ and ‘Extra Lite’ – to further support Directly Authorised advisers with regulatory requirements.

As part of the ‘Lite’ and ‘Extra Lite’ packages, advisers will benefit from:

• Access to TMA’s document library, which includes items such as the Club’s vulnerable customers policy and data security guidelines,
• Access to regular compliance bulletins providing an overview of recent and planned regulatory changes,
• One file review per month plus feedback for reference, focusing on quality, affordability, documentation and disclosure,
• Access to an experienced field compliance manager to assist with day-to-day queries.

With the Club’s ‘Lite’ package, TMA advisers will also be able to take advantage of a remote visit whereby a field compliance manager will carry out a regulatory review of their business. Areas covered could include conduct risk, customer outcomes and the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SMCR), with a report outlining guidance and recommendations to be shared with firms following an assessment.

For further support, advisers will be able to choose from a range of supplements, such as online compliance-focused tests and equity release file reviews, which can be added to the ‘Lite’ and ‘Extra Lite’ packages on an ad-hoc basis.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “At TMA, we recognise the importance of quality regulatory support for advisers and one of our top priorities is ensuring that firms are fully supported when it comes to remaining compliant – particularly as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact their business. With our competitive and flexible compliance proposition, more advisers will be able to design a package that is bespoke to their business’ specific needs, making sure that firms have the support they need, as and when they need it. We will continue to be committed to providing greater choice and flexibility to DA firms, and this will be a key focus for us over the coming months.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.