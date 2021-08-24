TMG secures 19th branded partnership

"We will soon reveal a significant adaptation to our existing model that should see us continue our very exciting growth plans."

The Money Group has revealed its latest branded partnership, Fairfield Money.

TMG is a network of independently owned, directly authorised firms with a target to create or partner with 50 businesses over the next five years.

Fairfield Money is a long established business owned and operated by Ben Ramsay and which was previously a member of Tenet network. The firm, which has five advisers, has now secured direct authorisation via TMG to become its 19th national partner.

Dave Corbett, recruitment and development director of The Money Group, said: “This is a fantastic coup for TMG and having spent a few months with Ben and his team I think we have found a very special partnership which will be of huge benefit to both sides. There is a lot of positive downstream news coming out of TMG in the next few months, but this is one we are delighted to announce early simply because Ben is such a popular and well respected part of the adviser community. We will soon reveal a significant adaptation to our existing model that should see us continue our very exciting growth plans.”

Ben Ramsay, director of Fairfield Money, said: “Direct authorisation was always the natural progression for my business, but it can be a difficult decision to make on your own. I have spent a lot of time with the team at TMG over the past three years and as they have grown and adapted their model it became ever more attractive for me to try and align myself closely with them. For me, this is all about going for growth and there aren’t too many businesses out there talking that language. I have now seen a clear path to building Fairfield Money into a recognisable brand across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and that has been made more attractive by the fact I can work alongside like-minded people but without losing any control over my business “