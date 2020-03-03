Treasury Committee announces Carney & Bailey evidence sessions

The Treasury Committee, which was formally appointed last night, has agreed to hold two evidence sessions this week.

Today (Tuesday 3rd March) at 09:30, the Committee will take evidence from Mark Carney for the last time as Governor of the Bank of England, alongside members of the Monetary Policy Committee.

On Wednesday 4th March at 14:15, the Committee will hold an evidence session with Andrew Bailey on his appointment as the new Governor of the Bank of England.

Commenting on the evidence session with Mr Bailey, Rt Hon. Mel Stride MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:

“The Treasury Committee plays a vital role in scrutinising the appointment of the Governor of the Bank of England.

“Whilst it has taken some time to get committees up and running, it’s vital that the Treasury Committee hits the ground running by examining Mr Bailey’s suitability for the role before he takes office.”