Twenty7Tec appoints Dock9 to develop new digital products

Twenty7Tec has appointed digital business solutions agency, Dock9, as its user experience design partner.

Dock9 will support the development of a range of new digital products through user research, rapid-prototyping, user testing and user interface design.

Earlier this year, Dock9 launched its website audit service specifically aimed at businesses operating in the mortgage sector.

Mark Lusted, managing director of Dock9, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Twenty7Tec team on the design of some innovative upcoming digital products. We have utilised Twenty7Tec’s technology and APIs for many projects within the mortgage sector in recent years and I think it’s fair to say they’ve been a key driver of innovation within the sector. So we are looking forward to working with the Twenty7Tec team to apply our design process to the development of next-generation user experience for their users.”

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, added: “Bringing Dock9 onboard to support our team in the design of some innovative new features and products we’ll be bringing to market later this year was an easy choice. We were looking for a user experience design agency that understood the mortgage sector and had a strong track record of delivering innovative design solutions. Our team is looking forward to getting started on the project. We have a strong track record of innovating in the mortgage sector and, alongside our recently published product development horizons, this is the next logical step for us as a business.”