Two industry heavyweights announce retirement

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, and Robert Owen, managing director of United Trust Bank’s mortgages and bridging division, have both announced their plans to retire later this year.

John Coffield will be stepping down from his position and retiring at the end of August. He has been in the role since the business launched in September 2007 and Paradigm said he had been fundamental to its success, growth, and development over the past 14 years.

Prior to joining Paradigm, John led The Mortgage Alliance (TMA) and has worked with intermediaries since leaving university in the early 1980s, with roles at both Friends Provident and Scottish Mutual.

Paradigm plan to announce a replacement before John leaves at the end of the summer.

Robert Owen will be stepping back from his day-to-day responsibilities at UTB from the beginning of June 2021 and retiring at the end of the year.

Robert joined the Bank in 2015 to oversee its launch into the specialist mortgage sector, starting with its second charge mortgage offering and subsequently adding a range of first charge products.

Robert’s career spans four decades, during which he founded the London Mortgage Company as CEO of Matlock Bank, was divisional director at Lloyds TSB and was the senior independent director at Al Rayan Bank and chairman during its change of ownership in 2013. He is currently a board director of the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA).

For the remainder of 2021 Robert will continue to support UTB’s chief commercial officer, Mark Stokes, in an advisory role and work on several projects across the Bank including the further development of UTB’s mortgage proposition. He will also remain on the Bank’s Diversity & Inclusion committee and continue his work with the FLA and the Chartered Banker Institute – 2025 Foundation.

After Robert's retirement, Buster Tolfree will take over the mortgages division and Gavin Diamond will head the bridging department.

John Coffield said: “My time at Paradigm has been the most fulfilling of my career, from both a business and personal perspective. To have been part of a new company and to help it grow through, what has been, some very challenging times has been incredibly rewarding. I’ve been privileged to work with some great people who have helped me to grow professionally and who have also been great fun to work with.

“On a personal level, Paradigm, and in particular, Bob Hunt, stood firmly with me and my family while I underwent over 12 months of treatment for cancer, and I will always be grateful for that support. I would also like to thank all the lenders and Paradigm members I have interacted with over the years, who have supported us and believed in our proposition. There have been some great times and I’m fortunate to have worked in such a great industry.

“Although in some respects I am sad to be leaving, I know the business will continue to thrive and grow in the coming years. The time is right for me now to spend more time with my wife, children and grandchildren – whether they want me to or not.”

Bob Hunt, CEO of Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “It has been an absolute privilege, not to forget great fun, to work with John for so many years. He’s not just a great and well-respected colleague, he’s a friend, and I’m certain I’ll not be the only one who will miss him. John’s experience and knowledge, since the formation of Paradigm nearly 14 years ago, has been a vital part of the success we have built here together, and we will miss his sharp wit and wisdom. Obviously, we wish him and his wife Mary a long, enjoyable, healthy and active retirement.”

Robert Owen said: “I have been very fortunate in my career working with wonderfully talented people. No more so than at UTB. Graham Davin and Harley Kagan have built a tremendous success story based on the people ethic, with the focus always on teamwork and customer service. I wish them all, particularly Buster Tolfree now taking over mortgages and Gavin Diamond taking over bridging, continued success in the future.”

Harley Kagan, United Trust Bank’s CEO, added: “Rob’s wealth of knowledge and experience was invaluable in helping us to develop and establish our successful mortgage offering and in developing the combined mortgages and bridging division. Both teams are writing record levels of new business and he is handing them over in great shape. We will be sorry to see Rob retire, but I’m delighted that we will continue to benefit from his advice and wisdom for at least the remainder of the year. We are very grateful to Rob for his contribution and wish him all the very best for his retirement.”