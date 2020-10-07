FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

UK Finance appoints David Postings as new CEO

Rozi Jones
|
7th October 2020
hired new staff business grow
"I am pleased to be taking on this role at UK Finance at such an important time for the industry."

UK Finance has appointed David Postings as its new chief executive.

David will be joining UK Finance on 1st January 2021. Bob Wigley will continue as the executive chair of UK Finance until David takes up his role as CEO.

Former CEO of UK Finance, Stephen Jones, resigned in June over sexist comments he allegedly made about financier Amanda Staveley in 2008.

David Postings said: “I am pleased to be taking on this role at UK Finance at such an important time for the industry. The sector’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shown the vital role that finance must play in supporting consumers and businesses through this difficult economic situation.

“I am looking forward to working with members and colleagues to continue UK Finance’s commitment to building an even more customer-focused and innovative sector for the benefit of the UK economy as a whole.”

UK Finance executive chair, Bob Wigley, added: “I am delighted to announce David Postings appointment as UK Finance’s new Chief Executive. He will bring wide and deep experience of our sector and crucially at this time, a real understanding of the vital role our members play in supporting SMEs and consumers across the UK. I look forward to working with David in his new role and continuing to develop UK Finance as a world class representative organisation that delivers both for our members and their customers.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.