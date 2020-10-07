UK Finance appoints David Postings as new CEO

"I am pleased to be taking on this role at UK Finance at such an important time for the industry."

UK Finance has appointed David Postings as its new chief executive.

David will be joining UK Finance on 1st January 2021. Bob Wigley will continue as the executive chair of UK Finance until David takes up his role as CEO.

Former CEO of UK Finance, Stephen Jones, resigned in June over sexist comments he allegedly made about financier Amanda Staveley in 2008.

David Postings said: “I am pleased to be taking on this role at UK Finance at such an important time for the industry. The sector’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shown the vital role that finance must play in supporting consumers and businesses through this difficult economic situation.

“I am looking forward to working with members and colleagues to continue UK Finance’s commitment to building an even more customer-focused and innovative sector for the benefit of the UK economy as a whole.”

UK Finance executive chair, Bob Wigley, added: “I am delighted to announce David Postings appointment as UK Finance’s new Chief Executive. He will bring wide and deep experience of our sector and crucially at this time, a real understanding of the vital role our members play in supporting SMEs and consumers across the UK. I look forward to working with David in his new role and continuing to develop UK Finance as a world class representative organisation that delivers both for our members and their customers.”