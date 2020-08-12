FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
UK in recession as GDP falls by a record 20%

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Financial Reporter
|
12th August 2020
The UK economy saw the largest ever recorded contraction in Q2, shrinking by 20.4% - putting the UK officially into a recession.

A recession is considered to be happening when GDP declines for two successive quarters - which has not been seen in the UK since the 2009, amid the financial crisis.

Despite the dramatic fall across the quarter, monthly GDP grew by 8.7% in June 2020 as lockdown measures eased, following upwardly revised growth of 2.4% in May and a record fall of 20.0% in April 2020.

The ONS report said:

"This is the largest quarterly contraction in the UK reconomy since ONS quarterly records began in 1955, and reflects the ongoing public health restrictions and forms of voluntary social distancing that have been put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

 

