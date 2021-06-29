FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

ULS Technology appoints chief commercial and growth officer

Rozi Jones
|
29th June 2021
Simon McCulloch ULS
"I know that Simon will be an asset to our business and to our quest to revolutionise the home buying, selling and owning experience through digital consumer and customer-focused experiences."

ULS Technology has appointed Simon McCulloch to the newly created position of chief commercial and growth officer.

With more than 25 years’ in consumer focused financial services roles, Simon has held director positions at Countrywide, and ComparetheMarket. Most recently he was global head of wealth and insurance for digital as a channel at HSBC.

Simon joins ULS technology to direct commercial strategy and execution and drive growth as it continues transforming the process of buying, selling and owning a home through DigitalMove. Simon will also focus on delivering growth in the market leading eConveyancer business.

Jesper With-Fogstrup, CEO at ULS Technology, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Simon to ULS technology. We have worked together in the past and I know that Simon will be an asset to our business and to our quest to revolutionise the home buying, selling and owning experience through digital consumer and customer-focused experiences.”

Simon McCulloch added: “ULS Technology has a clear vision of what it wants to achieve and a real opportunity to introduce real transparency to home moving, making the process truly consumer and customer focused and efficient. This home platform presents a really exciting prospect to help ULS reach its objectives and make a really tangible difference to people’s lives in the home moving and owning process.”

