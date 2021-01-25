ULS Technology appoints new CEO as Steve Goodall joins e.surv

Jesper With-Fogstrup has started his role as the new CEO of ULS Technology.

Jesper joined from HSBC, where he held the role of Global Head of Digital as a Channel. He boasts more than two decades of experience within digital businesses, including a spell as chief operating officer at price comparison site CompareTheMarket.

Former CEO, Steve Goodall, has today been announced as the new managing director of e.surv. Before ULS, Steve was managing director of Legal & General Surveying Services.

e.surv’s former managing director, Jane Cross, will be taking on a new role helping to drive Group strategy for LSL Property Services.

Jesper With-Fogstrup said: “I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity. The conveyancing experience is not always a positive one for customers, because most only do conveyancing a few times in their life and all too often they don’t really know what the conveyancer is doing or why it matters to them. We can fix that by making the whole process clearer, simpler and more transparent.

“There is a big role for technology to play. Elements of the conveyancing journey are currently being done manually, which could be automated. That could make a big difference in speeding up the journey and ensuring everyone are involved and clear on the progress – from the homebuyers and conveyancers to estate agents, lenders and brokers – enjoying a far more satisfying experience.”

Steve Goodall commented: “I am delighted to be joining e.surv at this crucial stage in its development and am thrilled to be joining a team whose talents, expertise and experience mean we are well equipped to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the valuation and survey markets head-on.”