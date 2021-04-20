FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

United Trust Bank appoints new head of originations

Rozi Jones
|
20th April 2021
Paul De Croos UTB
"Paul joins us at a very exciting time for the Bank’s property development team and I’m sure his experience will enable us to maintain our growth and deliver the Bank’s plans for the future."

United Trust Bank has appointed Paul De Croos as its new head of originations for property development.

Paul joins UTB from the Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME) and has taken over the role from Adam Bovingdon who was recently appointed head of property development following Noel Meredith’s retirement.

Paul De Croos has over 19 years’ experience in corporate banking and has most recently held the position of head of real estate finance at BLME since 2016. Prior to that Paul spent 15 years working with RBS in several senior roles and gaining experience in risk management, business development, complex debt structuring and originations.

In his new role, Paul will be responsible for managing UTB’s team of 23 property development directors and managers.

Paul De Croos said: “United Trust Bank’s successful property development team have established a reputation for professionalism, dependability and a deep understanding of the house building industry. I’m looking forward to getting to know the other members of the team and ensuring we continue to build on their success of 2020 both this year and beyond.”

Adam Bovingdon commented: “Paul joins us at a very exciting time for the Bank’s property development team and I’m sure his experience will enable us to maintain our growth and deliver the Bank’s plans for the future. We’ve expanded our coverage across England and Wales and are involved in several initiatives to help SME house builders access the funds they need, including the recently launched £250m Housing Accelerator Fund with Homes England. There will be more exciting news from UTB in the coming weeks.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.