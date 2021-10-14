Vas Panel welcomes David Hughes as new Valuation Audit Director

David Hughes has joined VAS Group and will draw on his 20 year's experience with new and existing lenders, financial intermediaries and valuers to reduce property specific lending risks in his new role.

The new appointment will also see Hughes undertake auditing services, training, valuation solutions and general advisory services to ensure the highest standards of due diligence to mitigate risk in all transactions and play a key role in promoting and running VAS Panel’s new Project Monitoring service.

Hughes (pictured) joins from CBRE where he held the role of Head of UK Business Development, before which he was at Lloyds Banking Group as Head of Solutions, Commercial Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield where he was Director of Valuations & Asset Management.

Within these roles, he specialised in loan security and loan portfolio valuations across the UK, portfolio risk management, and managed a multi-billion real estate debt portfolio.

He will report to Stephen Todd, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder and Gina May, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder and will sit on the Senior Management Team.

He will work also closely with his counterpart, Andrew Murdoch who was appointed Valuation Panel Director for VAS Panel in February 2021.

Hughes said: “The business offers a unique and unrivalled offering to all types of debt providers, and I’m looking forward to working with our lender, broker and valuation partners to further establish VAS Group as the most comprehensive, respected and innovative valuation partner in the UK.”

Todd added: “David’s unique blend of expertise across valuation, risk, compliance, credit and real estate finance allows him to work with lenders, intermediaries and valuers to promote the absolute best standards across the industry.

“At VAS we are dedicated to offering our customers a service that is second-to-none, and to attract another of the most prominent and well-respected names in the surveying market confirms that our name is associated with quality, and we will do whatever it takes to deliver on our promises.”