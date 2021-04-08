Vida appoints director of credit risk

Vida has appointed Mark Price as its new director of credit risk.

Mark has extensive experience in credit risk and credit underwriting and will be responsible for enhancing Vida’s overall credit governance and the approval experience of intermediaries and borrowers across its range of residential and buy-to-let products.

Mark brings over 20 years of financial services experience to the role, having been at Metro Bank for the past 10 years, most recently as chief credit officer and director of commercial credit.

Prior to Metro Bank, Mark held senior executive customer-facing and distribution roles at Barclays Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest.

Today’s appointment follows the recent hire of Richard Tugwell as director of mortgage distribution.