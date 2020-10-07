Vida to donate £150,000 to Crisis

"We may be a small challenger in the mortgage market, but we think big at Vida."

Vida has announced a three-year partnership with national charity, Crisis.

Vida is committing to donate at least £150,000 to Crisis, while a circle of charity champions in the business will pioneer the cause and take action to help end homelessness.

The partnership will involve employees at all levels, including Vida’s leadership team, who will be taking part in fundraising activities throughout the year. This includes World Homeless Day and the Edinburgh marathon, as well as Crisis at Christmas.

Anth Mooney, CEO at Vida, said: “We may be a small challenger in the mortgage market, but we think big at Vida. Our ambition is to help everyone find a safe place to call home, whether they want to own, rent or have been forced into homelessness – it is absolutely core to our mission. That’s why we’ve pledged to donate our first £50,000 of profit towards Crisis, and as we grow as a business, so will our contribution.

“But ending homelessness isn’t just an initiative for Vida, it’s something that I’m sure all of us in the mortgage industry can get behind. This year, we have been reminded about the importance of home and having somewhere safe, warm and clean for ourselves and our families.

“We need a co-ordinated response to this crisis to help those in need and I believe that as lenders we have a responsibility and the power to support those providing vital services to the most exposed during this outbreak. Helping those in these desperate situations should be an easy pledge for us all to take and at Vida we’re delighted to form this partnership with Crisis to assist the fantastic work they do in bringing positive change.”

Jon Sparkes, CEO at Crisis, said: "We're excited to be partnering with Vida for the next three years, and that they have chosen to stand side-by-side with Crisis and people experiencing homelessness. Now, more than ever, we all recognise the importance of home; and we know that if we all work together, we can ensure everyone has a safe, secure place to build their lives from.

“We are delighted that Vida has chosen to partner with us, raising vital funds, sharing their time and joining us in a commitment to ending homelessness for good.”