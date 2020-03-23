Voting period extended for the 2020 Financial Reporter Awards

"we expect to see some votes cast for firms and individuals who have offered outstanding service to brokers and clients throughout this challenging period."

The voting period for the 11th annual Financial Reporter Awards has been extended to support the industry through the Covid-19 outbreak.

Voting is now open until Friday 24th April, giving you more time to reward the industry professionals promoting good practice and excellent service.

The unique voting system amplifies the voice of the intermediary community by allowing brokers to vote for whichever company or individual they feel is the best, most innovative, or most deserving in each category – without panels or judges.

With categories including mortgages, specialist lending, later life, protection, legal services and technology, brokers are free to vote for those who go the extra mile – as well as individual awards to celebrate those whose personal efforts have been appreciated by our voters.

Last year's awards saw more voters than ever before, with over 10,000 votes cast - a number which has increased every year since the Awards launched.

The top three finalists in each category will be announced on 30th April 2020.

You can visit the awards website and cast your votes at www.financialreporterawards.co.uk.

Andy Shields, director of Barcadia Media, Financial Reporter’s parent company, commented: "We are entering an unprecedented time in financial services and it is vital now, more than ever, to recognise and reward the people in our industry who go above and beyond in their support, innovation and dedication to making sure things run smoothly, no matter what the circumstances.

"Of course, your votes can be cast for any reason, but we've already seen how the industry has adapted to the Covid-19 outbreak and we expect to see some votes cast for firms and individuals who have offered outstanding service to brokers and clients throughout this challenging period.

“Good luck to all aspiring finalists and winners - and please cast your votes. It really is the best way to positively contribute towards our industry, make your voice heard, and reward those who promote real growth and innovation.”