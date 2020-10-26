What are self builders’ biggest concerns?

"With the UK having the lowest known rates of self build homes in the world, coupled with a substantial shortage of homes, local councils would do well to promote these registers more tenaciously"

Despite 30th October marking the first Right to Build Day, new research reveals that finding a suitable plot remains one of the biggest challenges faced by self builders.

Right to Build Day, launched by the National Custom & Self Build Association (NaCSBA), is the first anniversary of the date all English authorities were required to demonstrate they have granted enough permission for people who signed up to the Right to Build registers held by their individual local council.

However, a new survey from Ipswich Building Society revealed that one in five potential self builders still cite finding a plot to be a concern. Ahead of that, 40% of respondents believe financing their build would be the most difficult aspect of the project.

Another challenging issue for self builders is finding the right contractors, with 20% believing this would be the hardest part of the process.

The research also revealed that over a third (35%) of British adults are currently considering a self build project at some point in the future. The main motivations for building their own home are control over design (51%), environmental factors (28%), and financial reasons (17%).

The research also revealed that those considering a self build project feel that location is their most important consideration when choosing a plot (40%) followed by price (17%). People are also mindful of whether full planning permission has been approved (12%) and the size of the plot (12%) as well as whether outline planning permission has been approved (9%).

Those planning to embark on a self build project however, need to be aware of the classification of their build with regards to their mortgage application. Ipswich Building Society’s research reveals that more than half (52%) of people were unaware they would need a self build mortgage and not a standard residential mortgage for the major renovation of any property or self build project.

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of mortgage sales at Ipswich Building Society, said: “Since the introduction of government legislation on 1 April 2016, self build projects have become a more recognised and viable choice for many people. However, finding the perfect plot of land is still something that self builders are concerned about. The introduction of Right to Build was a significant step for this often overlooked sector and with the UK having the lowest known rates of self build homes in the world, coupled with a substantial shortage of homes, local councils would do well to promote these registers more tenaciously, to ensure a continual supply of suitable plots.

“As an industry we all need to do more to ingrain self build as a manageable and achievable option for homeowners. Fortunately or unfortunately, the idea of self build is very much linked to programmes like Grand Designs, which on the one hand is a superb source of inspiration, however self build projects do not have to be of the scale or cost that we’re accustomed to viewing on television. They can be a really viable option for people with a vision and creativity who would like to design their own home within a reasonable budget too.”