What is the most under-considered factor when selecting a platform?

Charging levels, service delivery and worries over financial strength are the most likely reasons for advisers to consider switching platform providers, according to research from independent analysts AKG.

The research forms part of a new guide aimed at advisers and paraplanners titled Financial & Operational Strength. The guide, sponsored by Aegon, finds two-thirds of advisers would consider switching provider if their charges were uncompetitive or service levels fell, while 58% would consider moving over explicit concerns about financial strength.

However, the research suggests that financial strength may be the most under-considered factor when initially selecting a platform. It was ranked the fifth most important factor (53%) with charges (74%), investment options (71%) and online functionality and tools (59%) all deemed more important.

The guide looks at the importance of carrying out robust due diligence exercises when selecting or retaining platform partners and ensuring that such processes accommodate consideration of financial strength, sustainability, and resilience.

Practical approaches for advisers conducting due diligence are recommended, including an overarching due diligence framework looking at three core components – proposition, operational, strength and sustainability – as well as a number of ways in which advisers can go about monitoring platforms, including financial warning signs.

Matt Ward, communications director at AKG, said: “Financial strength is not a hypothetical risk. Due diligence is an ongoing process and requires regular consideration. There are core approaches and key elements that advisers should have in mind when preparing a framework to conduct due diligence and this guide has been designed to provide practical support here.”

Ronnie Taylor, chief distribution officer at Aegon, commented: “We hope this guide is a useful resource for advisers considering due diligence and the resilience of the platforms they work with. We were delighted to sponsor the guide which contains a number of instructive ways for advisers to think about these issues. Matters of financial strength and the ability of a platform to keep investing in their proposition and service have arguably never been more topical given the headwinds facing all businesses at the moment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Jon Baker of Jon Baker Consulting, added: “In my role as a due diligence consultant to advisers, I see a wide variety of approaches to assessing platforms. It is interesting that advisers do not rate financial strength as the top consideration when selecting a platform. Maybe they assume that because the platform is an enabler and the assets are ring-fenced if things go wrong, that clients won’t directly lose money if a platform fails. However, clients will inevitably panic if they can’t view or withdraw their money. Choosing a platform with questionable financial strength is not a client relationship risk that advisers need to face.”