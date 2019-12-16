FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Why maximising returns isn't most valued from advisers

44% of advisers say that helping clients achieve their financial goals is the most valued aspect of their role.

Rozi Jones
|
16th December 2019
business new open advice firm adviser door
"Advisers are there to help clients set and achieve financial goals, navigate sensitive issues within the family, and help develop financial awareness within the extended family."

Just 8% of advisers think that maximising their clients' returns is the most valued aspect of their service, according to new research from wealth manager Charles Stanley.

When it comes to what clients most value, 44% of advisers say that helping them achieve their financial goals is most important. More than a third (35%) believe it is their ability to communicate and explain financial concepts well and just 3% cited use of up-to-date technology.

When asked which software tools are most valuable to their business, advisers chose CRM software (39%), followed by business management software (22%), and cash flow modelling software.

John Porteous, group head of distribution at Charles Stanley, said: “The financial landscape facing clients is increasingly complex, and the impending ‘great wealth transfer’ means that advisers are facing a hugely significant period. This places substantial pressure on advisers to ensure that clients approach the decisions ahead of them fully prepared.

"It is not simply about maximising returns, advisers are there to help clients set and achieve financial goals, navigate sensitive issues within the family, and help develop financial awareness within the extended family. By developing a role as a trusted partner, advisers can help build a successful and sustainable business.”

