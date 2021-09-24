Winners of the 2021 Women’s Recognition Awards revealed!

"I am, as always, delighted to have been able to read the nominations that have poured in this year. It makes me unbelievably proud to work in our industry, and with so many incredible people."

Financial Reporter revealed the winners of its fourth annual Women’s Recognition Awards last night, at a Winners’ Party which saw a fantastic turnout to celebrate the achievements of women in financial services.

The Awards, which aim to highlight the successes of women in our industry, recognise achievement in particular fields such as mortgages and specialist lending, alongside adviser-focused categories.

The WRAs also reward people and businesses in the industry who have made notable strides towards gender equality, either through raising awareness or by implementing specific changes within their workplace.

This year saw record nominations as the sector increasingly recognises the women who are succeeding and creates a path for an industry where hard work merits success, regardless of gender.

Our panel of expert judges were faced with the difficult task of narrowing down the nominations to select three finalists in each category, before choosing the overall winner.

The Winners’ Party took place at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London, where hundreds of industry names joined forces to celebrate the winners and finalists.

To see all the winners of the Women’s Recognition Awards 2021, head to the Twitter page @FR_WRA.

Speaking at the event, Amy Loddington, Barcadia Media’s communications director, said: “Our industry has made some incredible strides to change [gender inequality] – the Women in Finance Charter’s recent figures show an increase of 40% in women on boards of its signatories since it was launched 5 years ago, and 70% of signatories are applying its principles to other areas of diversity, such as ethnicity or sexuality. The awareness of inequality and the appetite to make a difference is definitely there,

“But inequality is still there too. So awards like this, and the countless other amazing initiatives in our industry and businesses in all sectors across the country, are all doing their tiny, important, crucial part to chip away at it.

“I am, as always, delighted to have been able to read the nominations that have poured in this year. It makes me unbelievably proud to work in our industry, and with so many incredible people. Our finalists were chosen out of thousands of people, and the decisions were at times very difficult for our judges - I think that’s testament to just how many truly brilliant women we are lucky to have in our industry.”