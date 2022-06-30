Winners of the 2022 Financial Reporter Awards revealed!

The Financial Reporter Awards, now in its 13th year, aims to recognise and support a changing industry by promoting good practice and excellent service.

The awards programme spans a wide range of industry sectors, with categories for mortgages, specialist lending, insurance, later life, technology, and legal.

The votes poured in in their thousands this year and companies and individuals across the industry are being recognised for their incredible work over the past twelve months by those who know best - the intermediaries.

The winners were revealed at a spectacular awards ceremony last night at the Roundhouse in London, featuring a champagne reception, a three course meal, and post-awards entertainment featuring some of Financial Reporter's infamous surprises, including bingo with a twist!

Rozi Jones, editor of Financial Reporter, said: “The fact that we saw another record number of votes in this year’s Financial Reporter Awards is a testament to the hard work of lenders, BDMs and intermediaries in what has been another unprecedented year.

“A huge thank you goes out to all of our readers who voted, as well as all of our finalists and winners for taking part in our Financial Reporter Awards and who truly deserve recognition for the hard work, innovation, and exceptional service they have provided over the past 12 months.

"We're delighted that we were able to return to a physical Awards party after two years and it was certainly an evening to remember!

"I'd like to say another congratulations to all of our finalists and winners - to stand out head and shoulders above the competition when there were so many votes is a testament to each of them, and they should all be very proud!"