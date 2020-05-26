Winners revealed for the 2020 Financial Reporter Awards!

"Every single finalist should be enormously proud of being selected from amongst more than 9,000 votes by our readers, and our winners are incredibly deserving."

Financial Reporter is delighted to announce the winners of its 2020 Awards, which saw over 9,000 votes cast by the intermediary community despite the changes to working life amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now in its eleventh year, the Financial Reporter Awards has once again given intermediaries the chance to vote for whoever they believe deserves to win.

Amid the ongoing social distancing measures during the coronavirus outbreak, Financial Reporter has made the decision to cancel its 2020 Winners Party.

The winners have instead been announced online at www.financialreporterawards.co.uk along with a special message from the Financial Reporter team.

Financial Reporter is kindly asking for donations to its Mortgage Miles campaign, which recently launched to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Covid-19 crisis, to everyone viewing our deserved Award winners. Donations can be made at the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NHSmile.

Andy Shields, director at Barcadia Media, said: “We’re always delighted to announce the winners of the Financial Reporter Awards but this year we’re especially pleased to be able to spread some positive news. Every single finalist should be enormously proud of being selected from amongst more than 9,000 votes by our readers, and our winners are incredibly deserving.

“Of course, we’re disappointed we won’t be able to raise a glass to all our fantastic winners and finalists in person. However, Financial Reporter recently launched a new industry campaign - Mortgage Miles for the NHS - to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Covid-19 crisis. The goal of Mortgage Miles for the NHS is to collectively run, walk or cycle at least a mile a day for everyone who has been affected by Covid-19. So instead of buying a drink or two to celebrate our winners, we'd like to ask everyone who has been involved with the Financial Reporter Awards this year, including those who visit our Awards webpage, to donate to this worthy cause.

“Thank you again to all of our voters, who make the awards what they are, and to our sponsors, for their support. We look forward to being back bigger and better next year!”