Women’s Recognition Awards: In focus with Alison Longley, Key Group

"Having a high profile awards event dedicated to women who are underrepresented in this sector can only support the journey we are on to be a more balanced inclusive industry."

At more2life, we are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Financial Reporter Women’s Recognition Awards which aims to support the growing momentum for a more diverse and equal financial services community. However, we are well aware that even with 16 categories, this is only a snapshot of some of the contributions that women make to the industry on a daily basis.

With this in mind, we asked some of our colleagues at more2life and our partners about why these awards are important and what it means to be a woman working in financial services today.

Our second interviewee is Alison Longley, director of human resources at Key Group.

FR: Why are the Financial Reporter Women’s Awards important?

The financial services sector has been predominantly male dominated for years. Having a high profile awards event dedicated to women who are underrepresented in this sector can only support the journey we are on to be a more balanced inclusive industry. Identifying our top female talent and celebrating success is integral to encouraging more women to join the sector. There are so many opportunities, we need to work together to promote the industry and the variety of careers it can offer.

FR: What is the most frustrating stereotype that you have encountered in Financial Services?

Being a woman – especially a senior woman – in financial services means that you witness or have to deal with a host of stereotypes. These range from reaching a certain age and people automatically assuming that that you must want children (one dog called Dave is enough for me!) to finding that people assume that certain types of roles are less suitable for women.

Historically, women have been less likely to take STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects at school or university which means we are not seeing as many female leaders as we might in the careers that are built on them. It doesn’t mean that women are less suitable for these roles, it just means that as a society, we need to avoid pigeonholing people due to their gender.

FR: What positives do you believe that greater diversity would bring to the industry?

Having a colleague base from diverse backgrounds with different perspectives will enhance our decision making and drive the best possible outcomes for our customers. Group-think is not healthy when it comes to innovation as if everyone agrees with the way that it has always been done, how do we move forward?

FR: What do you think financial services companies could do to better engage with women as customers and employees?

Strengthening people policies, addressing gender inequality in the later life lending sector and showcasing the fantastic female talent we have in our industry! When you think about it, these are all relatively small asks from a gender that makes up 51% of the UK population and will benefit businesses in the long term as colleagues who feel included will naturally deliver a better service to our customers.

FR: What headline on diversity would you most like to see in Financial Reporter?

'Gender pay gap in the financial services industry continues to fall'.