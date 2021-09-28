Women’s Recognition Awards: In focus with Emma Ward, more2life

"It’s about giving women the confidence to succeed in a financial services and celebrating the many achievements that may have gone unnoticed."

At more2life, we are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Financial Reporter Women’s Recognition Awards which aims to support the growing momentum for a more diverse and equal financial services community. However, we are well aware that even with 16 categories, this is only a snapshot of some of the contributions that women make to the industry on a daily basis.

With this in mind, we asked some of our colleagues at more2life and our partners about why these awards are important and what it means to be a woman working in financial services today.

Our lastest interviewee is Emma Ward, sales manager at more2life.

FR: Why are the Financial Reporter Women’s Recognition Awards important?

As an industry there is still a lot to be done. It’s not just about equal pay or the fact that it’s a male dominated industry historically. It’s about giving women the confidence to succeed in a financial services and celebrating the many achievements that may have gone unnoticed. The last two years have shown how lots of women have been invaluable to the financial services industry but focusing on getting the job done.

FR: What is the most frustrating stereotype that you have encountered in financial services?

One of the questions that frustrates me most is when people ask whether you are a mum. The assumption with this is, how can you be successful and have a career and be a parent? I doubt men are asked this question very often even though they may be a Dad. What you actually find is that mums are successful as they put their energy into growing their careers so they can be proud of themselves and set an example for their children. I have personally been judged for working full-time and being a mum and had the people assume I didn’t want to progress further in my career. It is also hurtful to women who may not be able to have children or don't want children either.

FR: What positives do you believe that greater diversity would bring to the industry?

Recognising skill, desire and ambition over first impressions or background would be a huge step forward. Imagine being able to live in a world full of positivity and no fear of being judged based on face value. The industry would then draw more talent in years to come... let's hope financial services can lead the way.

FR: What do you think financial services companies could do to better engage with women as customers and employees?

Marketing needs to evolve to show real customers who are women – who are able to share their experiences through testimonials, stories and experiences. Make it clear there are successful women in the industry doing a variety of roles and that women have reached out and got financial advice and had a positive experience. To engage women we need to show women that they are valued and that they belong. From an employer’s perspective, talking about your vision for the future and a strong company ethos that is a big draw for perspective's job candidates.

FR: What headline on diversity would you most like to see in Financial Reporter?

'Financial services named best industry for diversity'.