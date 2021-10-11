WRA21 awards evening: in pictures

"[That] sense of celebration and excitement is evident from the photos"

The 2021 Women’s Recognition Awards evening, held at Alexandra Palace on 23rd September, was a night to remember – one of celebrating our industry’s brilliant women and their achievements, of talking about the crucial work to improve gender equality in financial services, and – for many – seeing colleagues and friends face-to-face for the first time in over a year.

The event, kindly supported by headline sponsors more2life, saw comedian Luisa Omielan entertain our guests before revealing the winners of the #WRA21 – you can see the full list of your 2021 winners on the awards website here.

After all awards were presented (and an incredible, South Beach-inspired dinner eaten), we moved onto our afterparty with a difference, where guests showcased some impressive karaoke skills backed by a full band.

To see photo from this year’s awards evening (or spot yourself!), please visit our 2021 Women’s Recognition Awards gallery here.

Financial Reporter is committed to improving gender equality in financial services, and our work on the Women’s Recognition Awards shows every year just how vital that commitment is. Although the awards are closed now until 2022, we encourage our readers to explore some of our previous features on women in finance, such as our How I Got Here series or our piece introducing our intention to tackle gender representation in our reporting – and, of course, keep #WRA22 in mind ready to make your nominations when we open for next year’s awards!

Amy Loddington, Communications Director at Barcadia Media, said:

“This year’s awards evening was extra special for myself and the team at Financial Reporter – not only is it always an honour to celebrate the work of such incredible women in our industry, but it was the first chance many of us have had to see colleagues and friendly faces in a while, and I think that sense of celebration and excitement is evident from the photos of what was an exceptional evening.”

“But the work we do is – and has to be - much bigger than one evening. There’s plenty more to come from us in the next year as we continue our work into exploring, challenging and decreasing gender inequality in financial services, and we are very proud to be part of a huge number of businesses and individuals who are also working tirelessly to make our industry one which is fairer, and better for it.”