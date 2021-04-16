YBS Commercial announce enhancements to lending criteria

YBS Commercial Mortgages has announced that it has made changes to its lending criteria which further support companies in the estate agent and construction industries to apply for mortgages up to 65% LTV, with a maximum loan limit of £2m.

These latest changes follow the lender previously tightening its lending criteria on some industry sectors last year due to the pandemic. However, as the country gets back on the road to recovery, YBS Commercial are keen to highlight their support for sectors that will help drive the UK economy forward.

Mike Davies, head of business development at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to be building on our reputation as a lender that offers long-term support for new clients.

“We know that during the last year some sectors have been underserved in the commercial market and we hope that by being able to open our products up to these industries, it will not only help the market but give the wider economy a boost.”