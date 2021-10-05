YBS launch their lowest ever tracker mortgage

Yorkshire Building Society has announced that they have added a new tracker mortgage to their range with a rate of 0.78% available to borrowers with a 35% deposit, carrying a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

The mutual has also introduced a number of other trackers, with a 0.89% tracker rate offered to homebuyers or those remortgaging with a 25% deposit, which also comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

For borrowers with the smallest deposits, a two-year rate of 2.59% is available to those requiring 95% loan-to-value and who wish to choose a home loan that track’s the Bank’s base rate.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “In a really competitive mortgage market, we’re pleased to be able to offer our lowest ever mortgage rate to give borrowers more choice.

“The recent increased availability of tracker mortgages, including the introduction of our first tracker mortgage for some years, expands the number of options available to borrowers who, in a low rate environment, may wish to take advantage of lower monthly payments.

“As with any variable mortgage that tracks the Bank’s base rate, it’s important to make sure any increase in monthly payments could be afforded, should the base rate rise.”

Borrowers who choose to leave any of the Yorkshire’s tracker mortgages during the initial two-year term will face early repayment charges of 1%.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk said: “Borrowers who are focused on securing the lowest mortgage rate available to them may be pleased to note that, with the launch of new tracker mortgage products from Yorkshire Building Society, the rate war in the residential mortgage sector continues.

“At 0.78%, the two-year base-rate tracker deal at 65% LTV provides a market-leading initial rate, alongside a reasonable fee and a free valuation incentive, and is a welcome addition to an already bustling sector.”