Affordability is set to remain a key theme in 2025: Alan Longhorn, Bank of Ireland

FR: Tell us a little bit about yourself and your role at the bank.

I was appointed to the role of head of sales, distribution, and marketing at Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries in April 2023, after leading the sales team for the previous five years. Before that, I held sales management roles at RBS and NatWest, where I gained valuable insights into the challenges brokers face and how best to support them.

My focus is on strengthening broker relationships, shaping short, medium, and long-term strategies, and ensuring we continue to deliver relevant, innovative mortgage solutions for customers. I thrive on collaboration — working closely with brokers to understand their needs. At its core, my role is about building strong, lasting partnerships and ensuring brokers feel supported and valued as we work together to achieve the best outcomes for their clients and our customers.

FR: What makes Bank of Ireland stand out in the mortgage market?

For me, what sets us apart is the strength of our relationships. Our exceptional team of business development managers and national account managers works closely with brokers, listening to their feedback and providing tailored support, ensuring they have the right tools and knowledge to help their clients. This two-way conversation means brokers are well-equipped to offer the best solutions, while their insights help shape our proposition.

From a product perspective, we take a pragmatic, case-by-case approach to lending. Our affordability assessments go beyond income and property; we consider the bigger picture, which often enables us to support clients who may not fit traditional lending criteria. We believe in understanding the nuances of each case and finding solutions that genuinely work.

FR: What are the key challenges for first-time buyers, and how can brokers help?

First-time buyers face a number of challenges, rising house prices, affordability checks, and often complex income scenarios. Brokers play a crucial role in guiding them through these obstacles and connecting them with suitable mortgage solutions.

Our joint borrower sole proprietor (First Start) mortgage is designed to help first-time buyers by allowing an additional borrower — typically a parent or relative — to join the application without becoming a co-owner. This approach increases affordability while ensuring the primary applicant retains sole ownership of the property.

We also support first-time buyers with higher LTV mortgages of up to 95%, bespoke solutions for complex cases, and a dedicated new build service. These offerings provide brokers with a comprehensive range of options to help first-time buyers take their first steps onto the property ladder.

FR: How does Bank of Ireland support brokers working with complex cases?

Bank of Ireland prides itself on its flexible approach to lending, particularly for clients with complex circumstances such as self-employment, irregular income, or niche professional roles. Our bespoke proposition allows us to assess cases on an individual basis, considering a wide range of financial situations and structuring a tailored solution accordingly.

We also offer options for high-value loans and unique property requirements. Our tailored service stands out in the market, with underwriters and business development managers guiding brokers and their clients through challenging and complex applications.

To further help brokers, we provide supports such as Live Chat, underwriting surgeries, and our ‘Working with Us’ hub, giving brokers access to expert guidance at every stage of the process.

FR: What trends or opportunities should brokers focus on in 2025?

Affordability is set to remain a key theme in 2025. With rising living costs, clients need innovative solutions to make homeownership more accessible, and brokers play a vital role in highlighting these options. Our approach to affordability ensures we can support a wide range of clients, including those with complex income structures.

Sustainability is also becoming increasingly important, with more homeowners seeking to improve the energy efficiency of their properties. Brokers will play a key role in this shift and in advising clients on sustainable living solutions. These brokers will be well-positioned for future success.

There is also a significant opportunity to support clients who may not meet traditional lending criteria, such as self-employed individuals or those with multiple income sources. Our bespoke proposition ensures that brokers have the tools and flexibility to handle these cases with confidence.

And finally, service and efficiency remain crucial. Clients expect fast decisions and a seamless process, and brokers who can deliver on this will thrive.

FR: What’s on the horizon for Bank of Ireland this year?

2025 is set to be another positive year for us, with a renewed focus on growth and innovation. We’re streamlining processes, introducing new tools to save brokers time, and enhancing our product range to support a wider variety of clients. We’ll be improving communication, simplifying documentation, and providing brokers with valuable insights on affordability, new builds, and supporting vulnerable customers.

As part of our commitment to flexibility, we are integrating more adaptable features into our mainstream offerings to ensure clients with diverse needs are catered for. This isn’t just about short-term adjustments but about refining our proposition to stay ahead of market trends.

FR: What’s the one message you’d like to leave brokers with?

We’re here to make your work easier and more rewarding. Whether it’s finding the right product for a client or trying to progress a complex case, we’re committed to supporting you. By working together, we can achieve the best outcomes for clients and strengthen the broker-client relationship for the long term.