'Bring us your weird and wonderful cases': Jaxon Stevens, ASG Finance

"More mainstream advisers than ever are turning to specialist lending to increase revenue and broaden business mix. "

FR: How have you settled in at ASG Finance and what does the role entail?

I started at ASG Finance, drawn by the depth and possibilities of the new brief in September. My focus is to build and maintain strong connections with brokers and clients and oversee the strategic direction of our advice partnerships. It’s important to understand the unique needs of our clients and the detail behind each case. That way we can support brokers with their more complex cases and ensure smooth communication throughout the lending process. I’m particularly passionate about helping brokers navigate more challenging commercial finance opportunities, ensuring their clients receive the best outcomes.

FR: What sets ASG Finance apart in the market?

We thrive on tackling the challenging cases that others shy away from. ASG Finance has always said: ‘bring us your weird and wonderful cases’. Our niche focus on commercial lending is what truly sets us apart. Plenty of lenders operate in the residential space, but we’ve carved out a specialisation in more complex commercial finance, including loans for unique assets.

A key differentiator is our relationship-led approach. We insist on site visits to understand the assets and build trust. Our hands-on involvement ensures that we don’t just provide funding but also become a trusted partner throughout the process. We also work closely with brokers to plan robust exit strategies, ensuring borrowers are set up for long-term success.

FR: Tell us more about the types of clients and projects you work with?

We’re specialists in short-term commercial finance, and our client base reflects that. Recent cases include financing for a long-standing customer’s commercial property portfolio, an entertainment centre and a car park near Heathrow. In other words, not the norm.

From landlords diversifying into commercial spaces to business owners acquiring or enhancing unique properties, our clients often come to us with projects that require creative funding solutions. The projects often involve restructuring leases or upgrading assets to generate higher returns. We also see demand from brokers whose clients are stepping into the commercial space for the first time — helping them navigate this new territory is something we excel at.

FR: What do you offer brokers?

We believe in making brokers’ lives as easy as possible. Many of the brokers we work with may not have extensive experience in commercial lending, so we’re happy to guide them through the process. Our team is highly proactive in helping brokers understand the market and opportunities available, from plan A to plan C exit strategies. We also offer insights into potential term lending options post-completion, ensuring that brokers have all the tools they need to support their clients. We’re happy to support both the broker and take the time to educate their clients too to make the deals work. We encourage open dialogue and often step in to communicate directly with clients to ensure smooth transactions.

FR: New year, new outlook. Any trends or opportunities brokers should have on their radars?

More mainstream advisers than ever are turning to specialist lending to increase revenue and broaden business mix. There’s plenty of interest in semi-commercial and commercial assets from landlords traditionally focused on residential properties. The clients are chasing higher yields and longer-term tenant strategies. We also see significant opportunities in restructuring and enhancing commercial properties — whether it’s upgrading leases, improving lettability, or making properties more saleable. Reworking the details of commercial property deals can bring real returns for everyone involved. Brokers can add real value by presenting these options to their clients and working with lenders like us to bring them to fruition.

FR: What’s coming up for ASG Finance in 2025?

This year growth is our primary focus. We’re deploying our own capital while preparing to bring in additional funding lines from recognised sources. However, we’re taking a measured approach, ensuring our internal processes are robust before scaling up and or taking any unnecessary financing risks. This year will also be a turning point for us this on brand profile raising. It’s already happening but we want brokers to think of ASG Finance as the go-to lender for unusual or complex commercial cases.

In 2025, we’re going to build out the team and deepen our broker relationships, all while continuing to create innovative lending solutions that cater to the varied needs of the commercial market.

FR: If there was one thought you wanted to leave with brokers?

Bring us your tricky, commercial cases. Whether it’s an unusual asset or a complex commercial deal, we thrive on finding solutions. At ASG Finance, we’re here to help brokers succeed by turning unique opportunities into realistic plans. Our team is standing ready. Let’s collaborate and deliver tailored outcomes that benefit both brokers and their clients.