FR: Is the mortgage market becoming more complicated?

The mortgage market has undoubtedly become more complex, but at HTB, complexity is where we thrive.

We've never been a lender focused on the straightforward transaction - our strength lies in navigating and solving intricate cases. Market conditions have changed, and the old basics like "no minimum income" and "no maximum age" are no longer unique selling points. The true benefit of working within and leading a specialist lending team like ours is our ability to adapt and evolve with the market. We rely on close communication with our key broker partners to ensure we're always in tune with what their clients need.

It's a simple approach, but highly effective. Our proposition’s success directly reflects the success of the brokers we serve, and we take that responsibility seriously.



FR: How important is it for brokers and lenders in the specialist space to be creative in supporting borrowers?

Creativity in the specialist lending space isn’t just important — it’s essential. As the market evolves, so must our approach.

At HTB, we've seen our clients' needs grow more complex, and in response, we've expanded our criteria to include areas like Purpose Built Student Accommodation and properties housing vulnerable tenants.

But it’s not just about expanding criteria - it’s about truly understanding the proposition before stepping into a new market. We don’t just add products for the sake of it. We ensure that we, and our brokers, fully grasp the needs and challenges of these markets.

This understanding allows us to tailor our offerings and genuinely support our brokers in helping their clients maximise returns.



FR: HTB talks about working closely with brokers in finding solutions - what does that look like in practice?

Working closely with brokers means diving deep into the specific needs of each client. We start by understanding where the client is now, where they want to go, and what's standing in their way. Whether it’s a first-time landlord, a foreign national, or someone needing to leverage or refinance with an existing lender, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all solution.

Our approach is all about collaboration - supporting our brokers by crafting bespoke solutions, whether that’s through unique propositions or tailored products. It’s about being flexible, adaptable, and always ready to work through the intricacies of each case alongside our brokers.



FR: HTB is active in the bridging and development space too - how does this intersect with the specialist mortgages team?

At HTB, our different departments are designed to work seamlessly together, creating a synergy that enhances the client’s borrowing journey. We’ve built our propositions to complement each other, offering what we call life cycle borrowing.

For example, a client might acquire a piece of land with a bridging loan, then move to development finance as they apply for planning permission and begin construction.

Once the development is complete, they might choose to retain the property with a specialist mortgage term loan - all under one roof at HTB. This integrated approach not only simplifies the process for the client but also ensures they receive consistent, expert support at every stage of their project.