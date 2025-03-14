'DA firms are realising they don’t have to do everything themselves to stay independent': Tim Riseborough, ValidPath

FR: What is ValidPath and what is your role there?

ValidPath is a network for independent financial advisers in the UK, offering comprehensive support, technology and the independence for businesses to succeed. I joined ValidPath in August 2023 as group operations director, and my role is to oversee all day-to-day operational aspects of the network, with particular focus on ensuring that we deliver an efficient, helpful and compliant service to our network members.

FR: What problems is ValidPath looking to solve?

The level of experience and resources it takes to operate and run a successful advice business have never been greater, and the demand on those running firms continues to grow. This means it can be hard for all but the largest of advice firms to compete when they don’t have the scale and the infrastructure that comes with the operations of a much larger firm. Equally, even if the advice business does have scale, it still may not be cost efficient to manage the increasing operational and regulatory burden in-house

ValidPath offers a solution for financial advisory businesses and independent financial advisers across the UK that want the freedom to operate on their own terms but with the support and tools to operate their businesses in the most successful and efficient way.

FR: Why is it important for IFAs to be a part of a network like ValidPath?

There are a number of benefits to being part of a network like ours. For example, we provide the essential infrastructure for an IFA business to operate and thrive, including regulatory, compliance, insurance, agency and banking functions, as well as a proposition which helps our members thrive, through on-demand services, market-leading technology and direct business support. Our evolving integrated technology suite is designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. All of this combined enables our members to focus on the things which are most important to them – servicing their clients and growing their business.

We also offer a Succession Solution to help IFAs retire on their terms, achieve a capital event, and transition their business to the next generation — all whilst ensuring their clients are supported. Succession isn’t just about exiting; it’s about building a long-term strategy that aligns with advisers’ goals for their retirement, their clients, their staff, and their legacy.

Being a part of a network has always offered IFAs huge advantages, but over the past year or so, these benefits have become more and more evident, particularly amongst directly authorised (DA) firms, who are finding it harder and harder to keep up with ever-changing regulations.

FR: Why are more DA firms choosing to join ValidPath?

During 2025 so far, half of the new firms that came on board were DA firms — whereas in the past, it would have only been one or two. That really tells you something about how much the regulatory and administrative burden has increased, particularly for small and medium-sized advice firms.

Running a financial advice business as a DA firm means constantly keeping up with ever-changing regulations, managing compliance, handling PI insurance, and dealing with the day-to-day admin that comes with being fully independent. And for many firms, it’s just becoming too much.

They want to focus on what they do best — helping clients achieve their financial goals—but instead, they’re spending more and more time on regulatory compliance and operational headaches.

That’s why so many DA firms are turning to ValidPath. We provide the infrastructure, support, and expertise they need to take all of that off their hands, without sacrificing their independence. By joining our network, they get the freedom to grow their business, safe in the knowledge that compliance, insurance, and operational support are being handled by experts.

FR: What are the benefits of becoming an appointed representative and how do firms that do so retain their independence?

One of the biggest challenges DA firms face is the sheer cost — both in time and money — of staying on top of all the regulatory and operational requirements that come with being directly authorised. And with increasing FCA scrutiny, those costs and pressures are only going to go up.

Many DA firms are therefore looking for a smarter way to operate. By joining ValidPath as an appointed representative, they can instantly tap into economies of scale. Instead of paying for compliance oversight, technology, and admin support separately, they get it all under one roof — at a fraction of the cost.

It’s not just about saving money, though. It’s also about freeing up time. Instead of spending hours dealing with compliance and paperwork, our members can focus on what really matters—helping their clients, growing their business, and planning for the future.

With access to market-leading integrated technology like Iress XPLAN, CashCalc, and ATEB Suitability, advisers can streamline their processes, improve efficiency, and offer a better service to their clients.

And because they’re part of a supportive network, they’re never alone — whether they need business development support, marketing guidance, or just a sounding board for ideas, we – and our entire community - is here to help.

DA firms are realising they don’t have to do everything themselves to stay independent. By joining ValidPath, they get the best of both worlds — full control over their business, without the headache of running it all on their own.

FR: What do you think are going to be the factors that define the financial advice sector in 2025 and beyond?

The fundamental process for providing financial advice today is the same as it was yesterday and will be the future. It is based on understanding the client’s objectives, circumstances and ‘attitude-to-risk’, putting in-place a suitable product or portfolio to support those considerations and then monitoring and adjusting for ongoing suitability.

The UK financial advice sector manages over £1 trillion, with the largest intergenerational wealth transfer we’ve ever seen underway. Traditionally, wealth was managed by institutions, but technology is now improving efficiency, user experience, and accessibility.

However, many advisers are not evolving with the market - and those who fail to embrace technology and data risk being left behind.

Modern networks must balance innovation with client interests. A strong value proposition depends on incentives and long-term relevance, particularly for IFA networks supporting independent advisers. The key benchmark is a framework that enhances adviser value over time, reduces costs, and empowers positive client outcomes.

Success requires investment in technology and a commitment to independent financial advice. ValidPath helps IFAs improve operations, serve clients effectively, and remain competitive whether they are single adviser or multi-adviser firms and with access to succession and exit solutions to help safeguard the next generation of independent IFA firms.