FR: Tell us a little bit about Vibe Finance and yourself?



I’m Kim McGinley, founder of Vibe Finance – the mortgage brokerage that’s anything but corporate! After nearly 12 years in the specialist lending world, I launched Vibe almost seven years ago to bring a fresh, genuine approach to property finance. We’re award-winning, yes, but more importantly, we’re all about being real with our clients and finding creative ways to help them reach their goals.



Our team at Vibe brings over 30 years of experience in everything from buy-to-let and bridging to residential and development finance. We’ve got the industry know how, but what truly sets us apart is how much we care about building relationships. We’re all about offering our clients bespoke and tailored solutions and straight-talking advice that puts them first.



FR: How important is technology to your business and for customers using your business?



Technology is at the heart of what we do at Vibe Finance, and it’s all about making things smoother and faster for our clients. We know time is precious, so we invest in the latest tools and systems to streamline the mortgage process – from easy document uploads to quick responses and digital updates. Staying current with technology allows us to save clients time and hassle, giving them a straightforward, modern experience without the usual back-and-forth.



FR: What challenges has OMS helped you overcome and what are the most important areas that OMS have supported you with?



One Mortgage System (OMS) has been a game changer for us at Vibe Finance, tackling some of our biggest challenges and streamlining the entire mortgage journey. The integrated shortcuts have been key – from running client credit searches and AVMs to direct integrations with sourcing systems. It’s given us the power to handle digital documents and e-signing seamlessly, which saves time and keeps everything moving smoothly. But for me, the standout feature has to be the back-end reporting. It’s completely bespoke to Vibe and has taken years to develop, with the OMS team fully onboard and supporting us every step of the way. Their commitment to evolving alongside us is invaluable and has truly elevated how we operate.



FR: How does OMS help you retain mortgage customers?



OMS has been instrumental in helping us retain mortgage customers at Vibe Finance by making it easier to stay connected and manage every stage of the mortgage process. With its task management and reporting features, we can effortlessly stay on top of key client milestones and proactively reach out with timely updates. OMS allows us to send messages directly to clients, keeping communication open and ensuring they feel looked after from start to finish. For us, it’s all about building long-term relationships, and by using OMS the right way, our team communicates more effectively, ensuring clients always feel supported and valued.



FR: Looking forward to 2025 and beyond, how else do you think technology can help brokers and their customers?



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, I see technology continuing to transform the mortgage industry, making things faster, more transparent, and even more client friendly. For brokers, advancements in automation and AI mean more time to focus on personalised client support while handling complex cases more efficiently.