FR: Congratulations on your new role as managing director of Sirius. How will you balance this new position and your role as COO at the Brightstar Group?

It will obviously make for a busy diary, but our whole operations function across the group is superb and the team will help to make this an easy extension to my role. I’ve been involved with Sirius from day one – I actually set up the company on Companies House – so I have a good understanding of the business, and it’s an exciting challenge. Another benefit is that we now have the same management team across the group, with Bradley Moore, Clare Jupp, Rob Jupp and me and this consistent approach will make the role easier.

FR: What plans do you have for Sirius in the next year? Will we see any changes?

It’s going to be evolution rather than revolution. We have a core team here with a huge amount of experience and the new structure will mean that we can best use the resources of the group for the benefit of Sirius and its clients.

We plan to build on our areas of specific sector expertise, which include asset finance, invoice finance, development finance, as well as care and hospitality and we will now be better able to offer this expertise and new opportunities to the networks and introducers that currently work with Brightstar.

It’s going to be a more joined up approach, with a new CRM system that will make us even more efficient and effective. This means that we can provide a more holistic service from the Brightstar Group. It’s not just about property debt, but also insurance and the areas in which Sirius has built such a strong reputation. We want to make sure the group is a one-stop shop. We can do it all.

FR: What market opportunities do you see for Sirius in 2024?

The Global Financial Crisis shook the tree and we saw a lot of businesses leave the market. Then Covid shook the tree again in the way it changed how people live and work. The last 15 months have made everyone consider how they better spend their money – both households and businesses.

We have emerged fitter, leaner and better – and we can combine this with a strong heritage and relationships that go back for more than 10 years. These relationships play a big role in helping to get cases across the line, and it gives brokers the confidence that they have done their best to secure the right solution for their clients. Being part of this strong and stable group is a big opportunity for Sirius and all our introducers and clients.



FR: What can we expect from the Brightstar Group in the next 12 months?

An even slicker and more efficient process that will be even more rewarding in supporting our long-term clients. We will be more joined up across the group and able to offer even more niche opportunities. Otherwise, it will be more of the same in terms of offering a market leading proposition and service to ensure we are the best referral service for network introducers and DAs. If you work with the Brightstar Group, you won’t have to leave these four walls to have the best chance of getting your case placed.

FR: What tips do you have for brokers to succeed in 2024?

Don’t say no to your clients until you speak to us first. If you feel that you have genuinely reached the end of your expertise, talk to us. The worst that can happen is that the enquiry is delayed by a day, but you will know you can confidently say you have done everything you can to get it placed. The best that can happen is that you can secure a solution for your client and earn additional income in the process.