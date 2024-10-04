"I won’t lie, finova Broker has been rather quiet within the intermediary space for the past couple of years, but that’s about to change. Our ambition is to make some noise – and for all the right reasons! "

FR: Tell us a bit about yourself and your company – what makes it great?

It’s probably no surprise that it is the people who ultimately make a company great. With people you can talk about culture, work ethic, and professionalism, but ultimately, it’s passion for delivering great software that delivers genuine value to brokers and their customers. Without that passion and strive to push technology and its capabilities, I’d be in the wrong business.

FR: You have been part of finova for nearly seven years. Can you share some insights into your role as director of sales at finova Broker and how it has evolved since you started in the role?

It’s worth remembering that eKeeper, now part of finova, has been providing CRM solutions into the financial services sector for over 20 years and the MCI Mortgage Club supporting its members for a full decade. Since our acquisition in 2017, finova’s influence has grown significantly across the broker, lender, and infrastructure sectors, making us a central player in the mortgage and protection advice market. finova Broker not only has a seat at that table as an expert in the intermediary world and with the fPMS (finova Payment Mortgage Service) Mortgage Club, our insights and expertise push into the lender world as much as the lender portion of the business influences our product direction.

As director of sales at finova Broker, my role has evolved alongside our expansion. In the evolution to become the largest software solutions provider in the UK mortgage industry comes the challenge of ensuring our strategy bridges the entire value chain. We’re not just focused on the intermediary world; our expertise now extends into the lender space as well, which continually shapes our product direction. Our goal is to address the fragmented nature of software in the industry by offering a cohesive, integrated solution.

FR: What are the challenges and opportunities for brokers right now?

The obvious answer is a CRM that aligns to the broker needs allowing them to leverage technology – funnily our approach is the absolute opposite. Rather than forcing brokers to adapt to technology, we believe technology should empower brokers to deliver the best possible service and outcomes for their clients. This means offering software that integrates seamlessly with their workflow. Enabling effective use of data and providing customer self-serve options. By focusing on these areas, we help brokers and businesses on what brought them into the industry in the first place, all while being supported by technology that enhances their capabilities.

FR: What are your ambitions for finova Broker and what needs to be in place for you to get there?

I won’t lie, finova Broker has been rather quiet within the intermediary space for the past couple of years, but that’s about to change. Our ambition is to make some noise – and for all the right reasons! Any technology company will tell you they are at the cutting edge and pushing the envelope, but it’s crucial to look back and objectively recognise what has been achieved. Recently, we reflected on some key milestones, looking back on the launch of our accessible and configurable Customer Portal, a complex strategic integration that is opening doors and opportunities. And use of our lender platform to deliver a ground-breaking lead handling system. These are achievements we’re incredibly proud of, and it’s time we start shouting about them.

FR: What is your one wish for the mortgage market in the next year?

Stability for our customers and the overall mortgage market. Brokers have faced some massive curveballs over the past four years. And through the PMS Mortgage Club, we have seen how well our members have adapted. The UK mortgage industry is no stranger to change, and we have been there every step of the way, ensuring our services and broker-focused software solutions meet evolving needs. As we look to the future, I hope the political landscape and forthcoming Budget will bring more certainty, fostering confidence, growth, and prosperity. And whatever comes, brokers can rely on finova Broker to support them through good and uncertain environments.