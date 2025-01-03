"We’re not just here for brokers when things are running smoothly – we’re here to help when challenges arise too."

FR: You lead part of The Cumberland’s intermediary business development team. What does your role involve?

As part of the growth of intermediary lending at The Cumberland, my role has evolved significantly. Initially, it was about creating our panel and introducing brokers to our intermediary services. We’ve always worked hard to ensure brokers have access to named contacts and dedicated support lines, making it easier to reach us when needed.

Now, following the launch of our mortgage calculator and broker portal, and going live on sourcing systems, brokers can easily view our products and submit cases online. My day-to-day responsibilities have shifted to onboarding networks and engaging with brokers to ensure they feel supported and heard.

I also focus on gathering feedback from brokers about their experiences. This helps us fine-tune our policies and processes where possible to better serve their needs. The Cumberland’s structure allows us to address broker feedback quickly, often bringing ideas directly to our credit change team for consideration.

FR: How does The Cumberland’s intermediary offering stand out in the market?

At The Cumberland, we pride ourselves on a relationship-first approach. Brokers have direct access to named relationship managers, ensuring they receive consistent, tailored support throughout the process.

Additionally, our ethos – Kinder Banking – underpins everything we do. It’s about fairness, being approachable, and genuinely caring for our customers and communities. From team volunteering days to charity initiatives like food bank donations and Christmas gift giving, we work hard to make a positive impact locally.

FR: Why has The Cumberland introduced an accounts-based management system for brokers?

We believe strong relationships are the foundation of great service. Through account-based management, brokers have a dedicated point of contact who understands their business and the needs of their clients, and can assist them directly.

This approach means we’re not just here for brokers when things are running smoothly – we’re here to help when challenges arise too. Brokers value being able to discuss cases with someone who listens and takes action. Positive feedback is always welcome, but constructive feedback is invaluable in helping us improve our offering.

FR: What are your priorities for the year ahead?

Our priority is to continue setting ourselves apart by offering named contacts and dedicated support for our intermediary partners. We’ll keep enhancing our systems and processes, ensuring brokers have the tools they need to serve their clients effectively.

FR: Can you tell us about your journey to The Cumberland?

I’ve worked in financial services for 30 years, starting with HSBC’s graduate scheme in Birmingham (or Midland Bank, as it was then). That experience provided a strong foundation in retail, commercial, and investment banking.

The pull of the Lake District brought me to The Cumberland initially, where I worked in marketing and branch management roles. After a decade, I broadened my experience at Barclays, managing high-value clients and eventually moving into a business development role.

When the opportunity arose to return to The Cumberland, I didn’t hesitate. Its ethos and culture resonate with my personal values, and the chance to be part of a growing intermediary proposition was incredibly exciting.

FR: What excites you most about The Cumberland’s intermediary journey?

I’m passionate about meeting new brokers and learning how we can support their businesses. Seeing their reaction to the personal service and flexibility we offer is truly rewarding. As we grow and develop our proposition, I’m confident we’ll continue to be a standout partner for brokers and their clients.

FR: How does The Cumberland reflect its Kinder Banking values in the intermediary journey?

Our Kinder Banking philosophy is evident in everything we do. It’s about treating people with respect, acting fairly, and supporting our communities. From charity walks to volunteering in the community, we’re committed to making a difference.

By extending this ethos into our intermediary offering, we ensure brokers feel supported and valued, fostering strong, collaborative relationships. At The Cumberland, it’s about more than just banking – it’s about doing the right thing for people and the communities we serve.

FR: What are your interests outside work?

I enjoy walking, especially with my Cockapoo, Millie. While I don’t take on anything too strenuous, I love a walk that includes a leisurely lunch along the way. Travelling is another passion of mine. I recently returned from Lanzarote – I always try to strike the right balance between travel time and the time spent relaxing.