'The market is fast-moving, and deals can slip if brokers cannot get clear answers quickly': Mia House, HTB

FR: What trends are you seeing in the use of bridging in the Greater London area at the moment?



We are seeing bridging being used far more proactively across London. Investors are looking to create value in properties, whether through refurbishment, change of use or planning improvements, and bridging gives them the breathing space to do that before refinancing.

Another clear trend is bridging being used to strengthen the negotiating position. In a market where cash buyers have the edge, clients are using bridging to compete on speed while still keeping liquidity in their portfolios. We are also seeing more landlords restructuring debt, as higher interest rates mean clients want to release capital tied up in existing properties.

And then there are development exits, where bridging is being used to finish projects and give borrowers time to sell or refinance without rushing. Overall, bridging has become part of a planned funding strategy, not just a product brokers look at when time is tight.



FR: The bridging and specialist mortgage teams at HTB are now working together more closely. What has been the impact of this shift for brokers?



It has had a very positive impact. Brokers tell us they feel better supported across the whole journey of a deal. Having the teams collaborate more closely means clients benefit from a combination of expertise.

For example, bridging specialists can share insights on structuring short-term funding, while term lending colleagues bring a clear view on how the exit might look. It has also helped create more focus on bridging within the bank, with greater commitment to growing this area and exploring new ideas, including development exits.

Brokers say it saves them time and helps them give clients a more joined-up experience. As a lender, it’s always important to think about how you can adapt the way you work in order to make life easier for brokers.



FR: How important is accessibility to decision makers within the bridging space currently?



It has never been more important. The market is fast-moving, and deals can slip if brokers cannot get clear answers quickly. When brokers have a direct line to the people who are signing off the credit, it speeds everything up and avoids misunderstandings. It also means they can discuss the finer points of a case, rather than relying on standard criteria.

From my perspective, this is often where the most creative solutions come from. Brokers remember the lenders who make themselves available and are willing to talk things through rather than just communicate by email. That accessibility builds trust and often makes the difference between completing a deal and losing the opportunity.



FR: Are you seeing buy-to-let brokers doing more bridging? How can lenders make it easier for brokers to add bridging to their repertoire?



Yes, absolutely. We are seeing more buy-to-let brokers placing bridging cases, often because their clients need to improve the condition of a property before refinancing or want to act quickly to secure an asset.

For some brokers, bridging is still an area they feel cautious about, especially if they are used to more straightforward term lending. Lenders can play a big role in building confidence by showing how bridging can form part of a longer-term strategy rather than being an isolated transaction.

Being transparent about costs, giving brokers clear guidance on exit routes, and sharing real examples of successful cases all help demystify the process. The more support brokers receive, the more comfortable they feel including bridging in their advice.



FR: What are brokers looking for from bridging lenders at the moment? It's a crowded sector, so how can you stand out?



Brokers are looking for clarity, consistency and commitment. It is easy to say you are flexible, but brokers can tell very quickly who will stand by what they promise when things get more complicated.

To stand out, you need to be upfront about what you can and cannot do, and be prepared to have open discussions when a case does not fit neatly into criteria. Service is just as important as price. Brokers want a relationship with people they can trust to pick up the phone, explain decisions clearly and keep them updated without being chased.

A lot of lenders talk about speed, but in practice, it is the combination of reliability and clear communication that sets you apart. That is what builds confidence over the long term.



FR: What do you think the prospects are for bridging over the next year or so?



I think bridging will remain a critical part of the market. Economic uncertainty and higher borrowing costs mean investors need funding that helps them act quickly when the right opportunity comes up.

Development exits will also be an important focus, as more clients look for flexible ways to complete projects and allow time for sales or refinancing. At the same time, there will be more focus on exit strategies and affordability, so lenders need to balance speed with sensible underwriting.

Brokers who can help clients think more strategically about bridging as part of an overall funding plan will be in a strong position. Even when the market is more challenging, the demand for clear advice and practical solutions will grow. For lenders, it is an opportunity to show real value by helping brokers and clients navigate complexity with confidence.