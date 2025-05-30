'The role of the mortgage broker has never been more important': Matt Kingston, Nottingham BS

FR: You were recently promoted to sales director at the Society – how have your first few months been and what is your vision for Nottingham Building Society’s mortgage proposition moving forward?

I’m loving it so far and feel genuinely grateful to have been given this exciting opportunity. Nottingham Building Society (NBS) is a fantastic place to work - there’s a real sense of collaboration and shared purpose across the lending team. Everyone’s focused and working together to deliver the best possible outcomes for brokers and customers.

Over the past few months, I’ve been focused on building out the sales team and now I have some brilliant people around me, all proud to represent NBS in the market.

Our aim is simple: to keep listening to our brokers and partners and ensure our mortgage proposition reflects the diverse needs of today’s borrowers, especially those in underserved parts of the market.

FR: What are your key takeaways from 20+ years in the industry and your advice for those wanting to start a career in the sector?

I’ve had a wide range of roles in the industry over the years — some I’ve enjoyed more than others — but I’ve learned something valuable from each one and met some incredible people along the way. My biggest piece of advice? Just be yourself. I spent years thinking I had to act in a certain way to get ahead, but actually, being genuine and true to your own values will take you where you want to be. Don’t be afraid to also roll the dice and step out of your comfort zone. And above all, be kind to people – it goes a long way.

FR: What products should mortgage lenders be offering for underserved groups such as foreign nationals?

Lenders across the industry are making great strides in offering more innovative solutions for underserved segments. At Nottingham Building Society, we’re always looking for ways to support borrowers who might not fit the traditional mould.

For example, we recognised a real need among borrowers arriving on working visas, many of whom work in vital sectors like health and social care. We saw a clear need and acted on it and we’re proud to have led the way with a product tailored to them. But this is just the start. Over the next 12–18 months, you’ll see more from us as we continue building propositions that reflect our brand mission to Invite Difference In.

FR: What do you predict for the year ahead in the mortgage market and for the future of the industry?

There are lots of reasons to be optimistic, despite what the headlines might suggest. We expect the Bank of England base rate to continue trending downward, the government remains committed to building more homes, and lenders are adapting quickly to a more complex, nuanced market.

In this environment, the role of the mortgage broker has never been more important. With 100% of our new mortgage business coming through intermediaries, we remain fully committed to supporting the broker community and helping them guide customers through a rapidly evolving landscape.

FR: If you could read one headline about the mortgage market in 2025, what would it be?

'PRA eases LTI rules'. If the cap on the amount of lending above 4.5x income was lifted, it would unlock homeownership for many more first-time buyers, something we at Nottingham Building Society, and across the market, would welcome.