FR: Castle Trust Bank has just had its best ever month for both value of completions and number of transactions — how does it feel to have broken your own records?

It’s been a very exciting time at Castle Trust Bank. We’ve always had a strong belief in what we’re building, but to see it translating into record-breaking volumes – both in terms of completions and transaction numbers – is immensely rewarding. The last six months alone have seen us deliver the same volume of business as we did across the entirety of the previous year. That’s a huge milestone, and it’s testament to the incredible efforts of our team and the strength of our proposition.

FR: That growth has come just a couple of years after you pivoted toward bridging. Why do you think the shift has paid off so quickly?

Bridging is all about certainty and speed – and we’ve worked hard to build a proposition that delivers on both fronts. One of the key decisions we made early on was to structure bridging as a standalone proposition, with dedicated underwriting, processing and completion teams. That decision has underpinned our service quality and allowed us to respond to broker needs in a way that’s both agile and consistent.

We’ve also continually evolved our proposition based on real broker feedback. Whether it’s introducing drawdown functionality on heavy refurb loans, reducing rates and fees where we have been able, or using title insurance and dual representation to cut transaction times – we’ve never stood still. I think that’s what’s resonated with the market.

FR: What sets your bridging service apart from others in the sector?

Firstly, our speed of execution is genuine. We've had completions within a day - one particular refinance on a large MUFB completed just nine hours after the offer was issued. That’s not an exception; it’s a reflection of how we’ve embedded efficiency into every part of the process.

Secondly, it’s the flexibility. We’ve structured our range to provide clear options for investors, so whether it’s a light refurb under PDR or a more complex heavy refurb involving planning, we have a product that fits, and brokers can choose the loan term that suits the client’s timeframe.

We’ve also removed unnecessary friction points, such as removing the drawdown fee on our drawdown product and introducing ‘no search’ indemnity insurance on heavy refurb cases as standard.

Finally, I’d say it's our people. We've expanded the sales team with seasoned professionals and reinforced our underwriting team. Everyone is aligned on our goal – to help brokers get deals over the line with confidence and speed.

FR: How important has broker feedback been in shaping the Castle Trust Bank proposition?

It’s absolutely vital. We see brokers as partners, not just introducers. Many of our enhancements have come directly from broker conversations, such as the introduction of net LTV calculations, which helps investors to achieve greater leverage.

The introduction of daily drop-ins with BDMs and underwriters was also in response to discussions with brokers and this process ensures decisions are well informed, helping us act quickly when change is needed. It means that we can deliver the certainty that brokers need for their clients.

We took the decision to build our business on the back of long-standing, meaningful relationships with brokers, and that’s something we’re going to continue.

FR: The market has faced political and economic uncertainty recently. How have you adapted to that environment?

You could argue that this has actually been one of the driving forces behind our success. In an uncertain environment, working with a lender that delivers confidence and clarity comes to the fore.

As a bank, we lend our own funds, which gives brokers and clients certainty of funding. We are also able to offer a term product for refinancing the bridge. This, combined with our responsive service, underwriting expertise, competitive pricing and flexible proposition have helped us to stand out in a crowded market – at a time when choosing the right lender is more important than ever.

FR: What’s next for Castle Trust Bank and your bridging proposition?

We’ll continue investing in people, technology, and partnerships. Our new mortgage and underwriting platform will go live in May, further streamlining the broker journey.

We’re building something sustainable - focused on broker relationships, borrower outcomes, and long-term impact, and that’s really exciting.