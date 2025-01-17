We’re often a broker’s favourite second lender: Christopher Blewitt, Darlington BS

"When rate-driven lenders lack the appetite, brokers know they can trust us to step in and provide solutions that work for their clients."

FR: Tell us a little bit about yourself and your role at the Society?

I’ve been with the Society for nearly 10 years, starting out as a mortgage adviser before transitioning to a business development manager (BDM) role, which I held for three years. In 2021, I moved into my current position, where I’m responsible for both the acquisition and retention of mortgages.

I’m fortunate to lead a fantastic team, including four BDMs and five telephony-based business development officers (BDOs), who all play a crucial role in supporting our broker partners. My role also involves managing strategic relationships with clubs and networks. However, what I truly enjoy is getting out into the market and engaging directly with brokers — it’s the best way to stay connected to their needs and gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving market landscape.

In addition to these responsibilities, I sit on internal committees that review and shape criteria, products, and propositions. This allows me to ensure that the broker’s voice is represented in key decisions, aligning our offerings with the needs of our partners and customers.

FR: As a regional building society, how important are networks and mortgage clubs to you and what are the key messages you give to any brokers you engage with?

Networks and mortgage clubs are absolutely vital to us as a regional building society. Their extensive reach and influence make them integral to our strategy for growth. Since stepping into this role, fostering two-way communication with clubs and networks has been a cornerstone of how we’ve continued to evolve and expand.

When engaging with brokers, there are a few key messages I like to emphasise:

• Thanks to our significant investment in technology, working with us feels much like working with a high street lender, providing speed and efficiency that’s often unexpected from a building society.

• Our underwriters take a proactive approach, working directly with brokers on cases and even outbound dialling to help progress applications, which makes a real difference in getting things over the line.

• Our criteria are built on broker feedback and market needs, meaning it’s often at the forefront of solving real challenges prospective applicants face.

• I’m also proud to say that we’re often a broker’s favourite second lender. When rate-driven lenders lack the appetite, brokers know they can trust us to step in and provide solutions that work for their clients.

Ultimately, clubs and networks are crucial not only to our business but to the brokers we work with, ensuring we’re delivering the value and support they need to thrive.

FR: How is the Society supporting first-time buyers to help them achieve their home ownership aspirations?

The Society is deeply committed to helping first-time buyers achieve their dream of homeownership by offering a range of flexible and supportive options tailored to their needs.

• Low deposit mortgages: We provide 95% LTV mortgages for first-time buyers and support a variety of schemes such as shared ownership, discount market value, First Homes, and 95% new build through the Own New initiative.

• Higher LTI ratios: To help buyers maximise their borrowing potential, we offer up to 5x income at 95% LTV and up to 6x income at 90% LTV.

• Joint borrower/sole proprietor (JBSP): This option is available for applicants up to the eldest applicant’s 86th year, without requiring an exit strategy. It allows up to four applicants to be included, using 100% of all four incomes, enabling family members to actively support first-time buyers.

• Support for skilled worker visa holders: We welcome applications from those on skilled worker visas, offering up to 95% LTV with no minimum time in the UK required and assessing eligibility through a credit search rather than a credit score.

By combining innovative solutions and a flexible approach, we aim to remove barriers and empower first-time buyers to take their first steps onto the property ladder with confidence.

FR: Landlords have had to face many challenges in the last few years, so how do you see the buy-to-let market shaping up in 2025 and how has the Society adapted its buy-to-let proposition to meet these challenges and support landlords?

Despite the challenges landlords have faced in recent years, I believe the buy-to-let market will remain buoyant in 2025. While there have been some headwinds, buy-to-let is still widely regarded as a solid investment, driven by the ongoing imbalance between housing demand and supply.

To help landlords navigate these challenges and continue to thrive, the Society has adapted its buy-to-let proposition in several ways:

• More generous ICR calculations: We’ve adjusted our Interest Coverage Ratio calculations to provide landlords with greater flexibility and support.

• First-time buyer/First-time landlord support: Recognising the need to welcome new entrants into the market, we’ve enhanced our offerings for first-time buyers and landlords.

• Removal of minimum income requirements: By removing the minimum income requirement, we’re making it easier for a wider range of investors to access buy-to-let opportunities.

• Expanded expat offering: We’ve broadened our support for self-employed expats, ensuring they can benefit from our buy-to-let products regardless of their employment status.

• Holiday let support: We’ve reaffirmed our commitment to holiday let properties, including those using platforms like Airbnb, enabling landlords to capitalise on the growing demand for short-term rentals.

These adaptations reflect our commitment to providing landlords with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed in an evolving market while supporting the broader housing sector.

FR: What are the core areas/borrower types you will be focusing on in 2025 and why?

In 2025, our focus will remain on strategically supporting borrower groups who are often underserved or require a more tailored approach. These core areas align with our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the market:

• First-time buyers: This group faces some of the toughest challenges, yet they are vital to the health and sustainability of the housing market. We are committed to helping them take their first steps onto the property ladder.

• Skilled workers: These borrowers are integral to the UK workforce and economy. By providing them with the support they need to settle and thrive, we’re helping to strengthen both communities and the broader economy.

• Professionals: Many professionals require a lender that can appreciate their unique financial circumstances, such as multiple income streams, variable earnings, or locum/bank work. We specialise in understanding these complexities and supporting what is often a low-risk group of borrowers.

• Buy-to-let: A strong private rental sector is essential, and we aim to empower good landlords with flexible, supportive propositions that ensure tenants can enjoy secure, quality housing.

• Self and custom build: Supporting self-builders and custom projects helps to diversify the UK housing stock, produce greener homes, and align with the Government’s ambitious housing and sustainability targets.

By focusing on these areas, we aim to address gaps in the market, support underserved borrowers, and contribute positively to the housing sector as a whole.