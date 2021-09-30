Hodge appoints national account manager

"It is great to be back working with key distribution partners and brokers in the North again, and I am looking forward to helping them find the perfect solution for their clients."

Hodge has appointed Andrea Roberts as its national account manager for the North.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services sector, both as a mortgage adviser, broker and building society manager, Andrea will work closely with Hodge’s key distribution partners, club and networks to grow the lenders’ market share in the North.

She is also keen to work closely with IFAs and brokers to introduce them to different later life products that they may not have accessed before, enabling them to find the right financial solution for their clients.

Prior to joining Hodge, Andrea spent nearly a decade at Principality Building Society, ending her tenure there as a key account manager. Her previous roles at the Principality included being a BDM for the North West.

Andrea said: “This is a great time to join Hodge as its growth plans are very ambitious and so I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“It is great to be back working with key distribution partners and brokers in the North again, and I am looking forward to helping them find the perfect solution for their clients. The 50 plus and holiday let mortgage market is moving at pace, so it is an exciting time to be joining the Hodge team.”

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “Having someone with Andrea’s breadth of experience and knowledge will perfectly complement our expansion plans. She is a key appointment and I look forward to seeing the inroads she makes with our clubs, networks and brokers in the north.

“With Andrea on board and an expanding BDM team, we are confident that we can deliver what our intermediary partners need.”