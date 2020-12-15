72% of advisers predict equity release growth in 2021

"Advisers are clearly anticipating a growth in demand driven by both improved awareness of equity release and families reassessing their finances in light of the pandemic."

72% of advisers expect the value of the equity release market to grow next year, with a fifth thinking it could increase to more than £6bn in value by the end of 2021, according to research from Canada Life.

Only 42% of advisers saw growth in their equity release book during 2020, as the global pandemic took hold. But they expect the market to rebound quickly, with 62% expecting the market to return to pre-Covid levels by Q2 2021 and surpass them by the end of the year.

Respondents said the main drivers of demand for equity release in 2021 will be increased awareness and comfort with equity release among homeowners (59%), followed by the impact of Covid-19 on family finances (58%) and insufficient pensions savings (50%).

Advisers believe that alongside this growth the market will change over the next 12 months. More than half (57%) of those polled think the average customer age will get younger and 45% believe the size of loans will increase.

70% expect funds to be given to children or grandchildren in 2021 - an increase from 60% during 2020 and 65% think funds will be used to pay off debts - down from 71% in 2020.

Alice Watson, head of marketing at Canada Life, said: “There is no doubt 2020 has been challenging for many reasons, but it is great to see so much positivity looking forward to next year. Advisers are clearly anticipating a growth in demand driven by both improved awareness of equity release and families reassessing their finances in light of the pandemic. Predictions around a shift in customer age and increase in loan size, point to a move in how homeowners view their home as a financial asset much like pensions or ISAs.

“The world is changing around us, but closer to home we need to consider how best to use our overall wealth to provide the secure financial futures we seek. Advisers are best placed to show clients how to plan for that future.”