94% of advisers are confident in the equity release market

94% of advisers are confident about the outlook for the equity release market over the next year, while less than three-quarters (71%) feel the same about the residential property market, according to new research from more2life.

The majority of advisers are also confident about the prospects of their own company, with 91% stating that they are either fairly or very confident. Equity release sole traders (95%) and residential mortgage firms with fewer than 30 advisers (95%) were most confident about the prospects of their businesses.

When asked what factors will be most beneficial to their equity release business over the next 12 months, over half of advisers (54%) cited further product innovation from equity release lenders.

Many believe that further product innovation will also be key to longer term success. When asked what product innovation over-55s will most want once the later life lending market returns to normal conditions, over one-third (35%) of advisers said the development of a mortgage that becomes equity release at the customer’s request would be at the top of the list.

21% of advisers thought that later life lending products which allow regular small drawdowns to pay for everyday retirement costs would be what older borrowers would most like to see. This was felt the strongest among sole traders who serve the equity release market, with 33% of this group citing this answer.

A further 20% of respondents felt that a more holistic approach to advice that covers pensions and property would be what consumers most want to see from the later life lending market going forward. This response was primarily shared by advisers at larger, residential mortgage firms.

Aside from product innovation, other factors that advisers expect to be positive for their equity release business over the next year include growing consumer awareness of equity release (57%) and greater support from equity release providers (22%). Of all adviser firms, sole traders who advise on the wider residential mortgage market (including equity release) said that more support from equity release lenders would benefit their business the most over the next year.

However, when asked about the biggest challenges they’re likely to face in the next year, almost half (47%) of advisers considered a lack of consumer awareness about equity release one of their main obstacle.

This was followed by lender criteria in the equity release market, with 35% of advisers saying this would be one of the main challenges to their lifetime mortgage business in the next 12 months, while 32% felt the same about the underwriting approaches of equity release lenders.

Dave Harris, CEO at more2life, commented: “While the pandemic has thrown unprecedented challenges at the industry, it is good to see that advisers are optimistic about the future of the equity release market as well as their own businesses. That said, they are less optimistic about the overall property market as it returns to more normal trading conditions following the stamp duty boost.

“They are also keen that, as providers, we focus on product innovation with over half suggesting that this is what will most benefit their businesses and their customers over the next twelve months. Lack of consumer awareness continues to be a concern for some but over half of advisers suggest that the profile of these products is growing and that coupled with greater support from equity release lenders the next twelve months is looking positive.

“Today’s research makes interesting reading and gives providers a clear mandate to focus on product innovation, adviser support and consumer education as a matter of priority. There is much to be positive about in this market over the next twelve months as it looks to return to strong growth.”